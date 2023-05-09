Advanced search
    TPX   US88023U1016

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(TPX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-08 pm EDT
37.62 USD   +3.61%
06:56aEarnings Flash (TPX) TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL Posts Q1 Revenue $1.21B, vs. Street Est of $1.21B
MT
06:56aEarnings Flash (TPX) TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 EPS $0.53, vs. Street Est of $0.51
MT
06:53aTempur Sealy International, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Tempur Sealy Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

05/09/2023 | 06:52am EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on June 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 700+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels.  With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

Investor Relations Contact

Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-announces-second-quarter-cash-dividend-301819357.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
