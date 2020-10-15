Log in
Tempur Sealy International : To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On October 29th

10/15/2020 | 06:46am EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the NYSE opening of regular trading on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 800-850-2903. The dial-in number for international callers is 224-357-2399. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.tempursealy.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About the Company
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world's largest bedding manufacturer. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635. 

Investor Relations Contact
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-october-29th-301152777.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

