    TPX   US88023U1016

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(TPX)
  Report
Tempur Sealy International : To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On October 28th

10/14/2021 | 06:51am EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the NYSE opening of regular trading on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at investor.tempursealy.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the website for 30 days.

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. 

Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment.  We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

Investor Relations Contact
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-october-28th-301399671.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
