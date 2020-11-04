Log in
TEMPUS CAPITAL INC.

(TEMP)
11/04 02:03:28 pm
0.115 CAD   +4.55%
Tempus Capital Makes Strategic Investment

11/04/2020 | 02:05pm EST

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2020) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, as part of its diversification and growth strategy, it has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement ("Joint Venture") to manufacture cannabis edibles. The investment in the Joint Venture consist of a cash investment of approximately $45,000.

The Joint Venture, of which Tempus owns a 20% interest, has entered into a Collaboration Agreement (the "Collaboration Agreement") with MEDZ Cannabis Incorporated ("MEDZ"). MEDZ is a privately-owned company licensed for the cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. The Collaboration Agreement provides the Joint Venture with opportunities in the regulated cannabis industry within Canada.

"The Joint Venture and Collaboration Agreement provide Tempus an opportunity to continue to grow through diversification," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO. "We are entering into this venture with experienced partners, enabling Tempus to mitigate risk in a new venture in a different industry."

A diversification such as this incurs a variety of risks which include but are not limited to legislative changes, pricing, enforcement, currency exchange, execution, and the global economy. Other material risks, unknown to Tempus at this time, may emerge as operations of this start-up entity progresses and if so, Tempus will disclose such risks in due course.

The investment in the Joint Venture does not constitute a change of business as defined by the polices of the CSE.

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of income producing properties in Canada, with a focus on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

On behalf of the board of directors

Tempus Capital Inc.

"Russell Tanz"

President and CEO
1-416-446-7898

© Newsfilecorp 2020

Financials
Sales 2019 0,98 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net income 2019 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net Debt 2019 7,57 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,29 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Russell E. Tanz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bernie Tanz Independent Director
Brian Roberts Independent Director
Thomas S. Kofman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMPUS CAPITAL INC.37.50%3
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.72%24 229
KINNEVIK AB67.71%12 049
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB5.86%11 910
LIFCO AB (PUBL)16.08%6 830
SOMFY SA40.11%4 946
