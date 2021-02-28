Tempus : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED ᙜԞછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06880)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Tempus Holdings Limited (the "Company") with effect from 28 February 2021 are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhong Yiming (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie

Mr. Wang Xingyi

Mr. Sun Yifei

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zhong Baisheng (Chairman)

Independent non-executive Directors Mr. Li Qi

Mr. Wong Kai Hing Mr. Cheng Tsz Lok

There are four Board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Director Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Executive Committee Mr. Zhong Yiming Member Chairman Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie Member Mr. Wang Xingyi Member Mr. Sun Yifei Member Member Mr. Zhong Baisheng Mr. Li Qi Member Member Member Mr. Wong Kai Hing Chairman Member Member Mr. Cheng Tsz Lok Member Chairman Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2021