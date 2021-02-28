Tempus : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED ᙜԞછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 06880)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Tempus Holdings Limited (the "Company") with effect from 28 February 2021 are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Zhong Yiming (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie
Mr. Wang Xingyi
Mr. Sun Yifei
Non-executive Director
Mr. Zhong Baisheng (Chairman)
Independent non-executive Directors Mr. Li Qi
Mr. Wong Kai Hing Mr. Cheng Tsz Lok
There are four Board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Executive Committee
|
Mr. Zhong Yiming
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie
|
Member
|
Mr. Wang Xingyi
|
Member
|
Mr. Sun Yifei
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Zhong Baisheng
|
Mr. Li Qi
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Wong Kai Hing
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Cheng Tsz Lok
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 February 2021
Disclaimer
Tempus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 10:47:02 UTC.