TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6880)
Tempus : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

02/28/2021 | 05:48am EST
TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED ᙜԞછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06880)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Tempus Holdings Limited (the "Company") with effect from 28 February 2021 are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhong Yiming (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie

Mr. Wang Xingyi

Mr. Sun Yifei

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zhong Baisheng (Chairman)

Independent non-executive Directors Mr. Li Qi

Mr. Wong Kai Hing Mr. Cheng Tsz Lok

There are four Board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Executive Committee

Mr. Zhong Yiming

Member

Chairman

Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie

Member

Mr. Wang Xingyi

Member

Mr. Sun Yifei

Member

Member

Mr. Zhong Baisheng

Mr. Li Qi

Member

Member

Member

Mr. Wong Kai Hing

Chairman

Member

Member

Mr. Cheng Tsz Lok

Member

Chairman

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2021

Disclaimer

Tempus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 10:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
