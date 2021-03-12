Tempus : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON DECISION OF THE COURT ON INITIATING PRE-REORGANIZATION OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED ᙜԞછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06880)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ANNOUNCEMENT ON DECISION OF THE COURT ON INITIATING

PRE-REORGANIZATION OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

This announcement is made by Tempus Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 21 October 2020 in relation to notification from Tempus Group Co., Ltd. ("Tempus Group") on its potential reorganisation and pre-reorganisation (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 11 March 2021, the Company received a notification from Tempus Group and Tempus Logistics Group Holding Ltd.* ( ᙜԞيݴණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) ("Tempus Logistics"), the controlling shareholders of the Company, regarding a decision received by Tempus Group from Guangdong Province Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court ( ᄿ؇޲ଉέ̹ʕॴɛ͏ج৫ ) (the "Court") on 8 March 2021 (the "Decision"). Pursuant to the Decision, the Court has decided to initiate the pre-reorganization procedures (the "Pre-reorganization") against Tempus Group, Tempus Logistics, and Tempus Asset Management Group Co., Ltd.* ( ᙜԞ༟ପ၍ଣණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) ("Tempus Asset"), the period of which is three months from the date of the Decision, and Beijing Zhong Lun (Shenzhen) Law Firm* ( ̏ԯ̹ʕࡐ€ଉέܛࢪԫਕה ) and KPMG Consulting (China) Co., Ltd.* ( ଭ৵۾Άุፔ༔€ʕ਷Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) have been designated by the Court to jointly act as the managers of Tempus Group, Tempus Logistics, and Tempus Asset during the period of pre-reorganization (the "Event").

So far as the board of directors of the Company is aware, up to the date of this announcement, the event has no material impact to the business and general operations of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The Company will closely follow up on its developments and comply with relevant disclosure requirements under the Listing Rules and the SFO in a timely manner.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tempus Holdings Limited

Zhong Baisheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Zhong Yiming, Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie, Mr. Wang Xingyi and Mr. Sun Yifei; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Zhong Baisheng; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Li Qi, Mr. Wong Kai Hing and Mr. Cheng Tsz Lok.

* For identification purpose only