Tempus Management Transition

Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the continuation of its management transition. Following on from the recruitment of a Vancouver-based President, Mr. Jason Bahnsen in August 2020 and the more recent joining of two Canadian directors, Mr. Tom Peregoodoff and Mr. Anthony (Tony) Cina, current Managing Director, Mr. Brendan Borg has notified the board of his intention to resign.

Chairman Alexander Molyneux commented, "Under Brendan's leadership the Company moved through a number of significant milestones including the initial listing on the ASX, acquisition of our flagship gold projects in Canada and Ecuador, completion of various physical exploration programs and the listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. With the focus of operations now in the Americas it makes sense to consolidate management there. On behalf of Tempus' stakeholders, I would very much like to thank Brendan as a co-founding director for his substantial contributions and to wish him well in his future endeavours."

Mr. Borg's executive duties will be transferred to Mr. Bahnsen. Mr. Bahnsen is a Canadian / Australian mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in natural resources finance and operations. His career has spanned a broad range of roles in the resources industry. Commencing in mine development, Mr. Bahnsen worked for underground mine contracting companies in Canada, Indonesia and Australia and held production roles at several gold mine operations in capacities as mine planning engineer, project engineer and shift boss. Following several years working with Rio Tinto in Australia where Mr. Bahnsen was involved in mine feasibility study work and business development roles, he moved into investment banking. He spent approximately 10 years working as a resource banker working with firms including Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Bank, and Fox Davies Capital on major international resource acquisition and equity market transactions.

The effective date of Mr. Borg's resignation will be confirmed following an appropriate transition period.

The Company is still waiting to receive assay results from the 12 drill-holes recently completed at the Elizabeth sector of the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project, including the intervals where visible gold was observed. The modelling process to prepare an independent Mineral Resource estimate for the Project is ongoing and will be concluded following the receipt of remaining assays.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary

P: +61 8 6188 8181

E: info@tempusresources.com.au

www.tempusresources.com.au



Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to, the successful completion of the 30 day due diligence period relating to the agreement ‎, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎ Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎ Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71601