Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTC Pink: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr Christopher Hansen and Ms Andrea Betti as Non-Executive Directors of the Company effective immediately.

Mr Hansen is a multidisciplinary metals and mining professional, combining core technical fundamentals with a strong finance and project development mind-set. Having initially focused on building a solid technical foundation with industry majors such as Fortescue Metals Group and Barrick Gold, Mr Hansen later joined a preeminent London based mining private equity fund developing robust investment skills, project development expertise, market knowledge and strong industry relations. Since returning to Australia, Mr Hansen has leveraged his experience in both public and private markets, more recently having led mining business development activities for one of Australia's largest private investment groups. Mr Hansen is currently the Managing Director & CEO of Greenstone Resources Limited. Mr Hansen holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Auckland, and an MSc in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.

Ms Betti is an accounting and corporate governance professional, with over 25 years' experience in accounting, corporate governance, finance and corporate banking. Ms Betti has a Bachelor of Commerce, Graduate Diploma in Corporate Governance, Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment, and a Master of Business Administration. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand and an associate member of the Governance Institute of Australia. Ms Betti is currently a director of a corporate advisory firm based in Perth that provides corporate and other advisory services to public listed companies. Ms Betti has also held roles as Non-Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for companies in the private and public listed sector, and continues to hold various roles in this capacity with publicly listed companies.

Following the appointment of the two new non-executive Directors, Mr Jason Bahnsen has resigned from the Managing Director role and will revert back to his Chief Executive Officer role, effective immediately.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTC ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. In addition, the Company holds two exploration projects located in located in South East Ecuador, the Rio Zarza and the Valle del Tigre projects.

