Tempus Resources : Blue Vein Discovery Expands with 2nd Bonanza Grade Gold Hit

Blue Vein Drilling

The Blue Vein was discovered with drill hole EZ-21-12 (announced 27 September 2021), with an intersection of visible gold returning 33.7 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres.

The drill assay results released today include drill holes EZ-21-24 and EZ-21-25 targeting the Blue Vein.

EZ-21-25intersected a 2.70 metre quartz vein zone grading 13.4 grams per tonne gold from

111.00 metres, including 71.3 grams per tonne gold over 0.50m from a drill depth of 111.50 metres. The EZ-21-25 result, expands the known high grade gold mineralisation at Blue Vein approximately 40 metres along strike from the discovery hole.

EZ-21-24 intersected the Blue Vein structure at a drill depth of 139.8 metres and 181.7 metres with assays in the range of 0.58 to 0.84 grams per tonne gold.

The Blue Vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, near vertical in dip, and parallel, to the SW Vein (See Figure 1). This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by 7 drill-holes(EZ-21-09,EZ-21-12,EZ-21-19,EZ-21-24,EZ-21-25,EZ-21-26,EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial strike length of 380 metres (see Figure 3), two drill-holes are pending assay results. The Blue Vein structure has been intercepted to approximately 100 metres depth and remains open along strike and down plunge.

SW Vein Drilling

The latest drill holes reported in the SW Vein are from EZ-21-22, and EZ-21-23. These two drill holes are step outs from the northern ore shoot and were successful in intersecting the SW Vein in a previously undrilled zone of the SW Vein and extending mineralization by approximately 80m along strike to the northeast.

EZ-21-23 intersected a 4.10 m quartz vein zone 1.83 g/t gold from 145.0m, including 4.98 g/t gold over 0.70m from 147.50m.

EZ-21-22 intersected a 1.15 m quartz vein zone from 175.55m averaging 2.50 g/t gold.

Drilling at the SW Vein is proving to be within a very consistent structure and has been successfully intersected in each of the drill holes targeting the SW Vein. Tempus has drilled deeper at Elizabeth than any drilling in the past. The deep intersections of the SW Vein are encouraging and geologically very significant as the vein continues at depth, so does the alteration and associated mineralization as is identified in other high-grade intercepts from the SW Vein. This mineralization at depth is consistent with typical Mesothermal/Orogenic gold deposits, such as the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold mine 30km to the south of Elizabeth and is confirmed with the ICP-OES assay analysis which indicates elevated arsenic, antimony, silver, and mercury when intersecting the SW Vein at depth.

The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne - Pioneer Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km2 project is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold project with mineralisation presenting itself in vein sets that range in true width from

0.5 m to 6.5 metres. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne-Pioneer mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km south), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over more than 70 years (from approximately 1900 to 1971).

