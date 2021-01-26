Tempus Resources Commences Sampling Program at Valle Del Tigre II Project in Ecuador

Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Tempus Resources Ltd. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) ("Tempus Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 exploration program at its Valle del Tigre II Project located in south eastern Ecuador.

The Valle del Tigre II project is a grassroots stage, exploration project in the highly prospective Cordillera del Condor mineral belt of southeast Ecuador. Valle del Tigre II boundary is situated approximately 2.5 km northwest of Lundin Mining's Fruta del Norte, epithermal Au-Ag deposit (7.35 M oz Au @ 9.61 g/t Indicated Resource) and approximately 15 km southwest of the Mirador Cu-Au porphyry deposit (3.2 Mt Cu, 3.4 Moz Au, and 27.1 Moz Ag in proven and probable reserves) owned by CRCC-Tongguan Investment Co., as shown in figure 1. The property is underlain by the same sedimentary rocks and lies within the same rift faulting corridor as Fruta del Norte.

Figure 1: Valle del Tigre II Location



In 2019/20, Tempus Resources completed a 600 line-km ZTEM airborne geophysics survey, conducted by Geotech Ltd. over the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre II Properties. The 3D resistivity inversion data has delineated a strong resistivity/conductive anomaly that will be the target to the Phase I exploration program in Valle del Tigre II (as shown in Figure 2). The Phase I target area also coincide with historic prospecting conducted by Condor Gold in 2008 where native gold was identified in pan concentrates. Copper minerals were also identified in the same area.

The Phase I program will consist of ridge-and-spur soil sampling, stream sediment sampling and field mapping and provide valuable reconnaissance information for follow up exploration on the property.

Figure 2: Valle del Tigre II Exploration



This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate leading to a PEA study in 2021. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work

