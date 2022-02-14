Tempus Resources : Half Year Accounts

The Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project comprises 315km2 (200km2 for Blackdome and 115km2 for Elizabeth) of mining and exploration licences in southern British Columbia, Canada. It includes a 300 tonne per day permitted mill and tailings storage at the Blackdome Gold Mine, which historically produced approximately 230,000 ounces of gold. The Elizabeth Gold Project hosts a deposit of high-grade mesothermal gold mineralisation presenting itself in relatively wide (~1.5-5m) vein sets. Elizabeth is relatively under explored, with current mineralisation only tested relatively close to the surface and open along strike and down plunge. The Elizabeth and Blackdome project areas are connected by licences covering a potential haul road between the two projects.
ELIZABETH GOLD PROJECT
Elizabeth Exploration Drilling
During the period from June to 31 December 2021, Tempus completed 28 drill holes at the Elizabeth Gold Project for a total of 7,740 metres. Combined with the 11 holes (2,086m) completed October-November of 2020, Tempus has completed a total of 39 drill holes for 9,826 metres in the Phase 1 drill program. Subsequent to the 31 December 2021, all assays have now been received and are included in this report. Refer to Figures 1, Figure 2, Figure 3, and Figure 4. Also refer to Table 1 that shows the location of each drill hole and Table 2 that includes details of all significant drill intersections.
The focus of the Phase 1 exploration drill program at the Elizabeth Gold Project is on further delineation and extension of the South West Vein and the identification of additional veins hosting gold mineralisation.
The South West Vein
The exploration strategy for the SW Vein has two aims: (i) confirm and upgrade the geological confidence of zones included in the historical resource; and (ii) extend the known mineralisation along strike and down plunge .
Drilling at the SW Vein is proving to be within a very consistent structure and has been successfully intersected in each of the drill holes targeting the SW Vein. Tempus has drilled deeper at Elizabeth than any drilling in the past. The deep intersections of the SW Vein are encouraging and geologically very significant as the vein continues at depth, so does the alteration and associated mineralization as is identified in other high-grade intercepts from the SW Vein.
This mineralisation at depth is consistent with typical Mesothermal/Orogenic gold deposits, such as the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold mine 30km to the south of Elizabeth and is confirmed with the ICP-OES assay analysis which indicates elevated arsenic, antimony, silver, and mercury when intersecting the SW Vein at depth.
Of interest is a distinctively different set of veining at Elizabeth that is anomalous in silver, lead and bismuth. This vein set tends to be more of a brecciated zone that is consistently intersected in nearly every hole on the project. These vein sets have been overlooked in the past as they are low in gold grades at high elevations however, they may represent shallow mineralization of a separate mineralising event at Elizabeth.
Significant Bonanza grade intersections from the SW Vein South and North mineral-shoots include:
EZ-21-0431.2 g/t gold over 4.0m from 122.00m, including;
g/t gold over 1.5m from 123.00m, and including;
g/t gold over 0.5m from 124.0m
EZ-20-0661.3 g/t gold over 0.5m from 116.5m, including 186.0 g/t gold over 1.5m from 118.0m
EZ-20-1028.1 g/t gold over 3.2m from 184.0m, including
g/t gold over 0.5m from 184.5m
EZ-20-015.1 g/t gold over 2.6m from 94.0m, including
g/t gold over 0.5m from 83.5m
EZ-20-028.4 g/t gold over 6.6m from 102.4m, including
g/t gold over 1.1m from 105.4m
EZ-20-037.2 g/t gold over 6.4m from 88.6m, including
g/t gold over 2.6m from 89.3m
19.8 g/t gold over 1.3m from 90.0m
EZ-21-231.83g/t over 4.10m from 145m including 4.98g/t gold over 0.7m from 145.7m
The Blue Vein
Tempus discovered the new Blue Vein with drill hole EZ-21-12 with an intersection of visible gold in the drill core, as announced on 27 September 2021. The Blue Vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, and parallel, to the SW Vein. This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by 7 drill-holes(EZ-21-09,EZ-21-12,EZ-21-19,EZ-21-24,EZ-21-25,EZ-21-26,EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial strike length of 380 metres, with two drill-holes pending assay results. The Blue Vein structure has been intercepted to approximately 100 metres depth.
EZ-21-09, approximately 380 metres north of EZ-21-12 drill hole intersected the Blue Vein at 58.6m down hole near the upper contact of the ultramafic/diorite. A 0.5m quartz vein returned anomalous values in gold, silver, arsenic, and mercury.
Significant Bonanza grade intersections from the Blue Vein include:
EZ-21-12(Discovery Hole)
33.7 g/t gold over 1.0m from 117.8m,
g/t gold over 0.5m from 130.7m, and
g/t gold over 0.5m from 163.9m
EZ-21-25
g/t gold over 2.7m from 111.0m, including
g/t gold over 0.5m from 130.7m
EZ-21-19:
4.5 g/t gold over 0.50m from 127.50m
g/t gold over 1.50m from 129.00m; and
g/t gold over 0.90m from 167.80m
EZ-21-26:
9,1 g/t gold over 1.25m from 121.45m including
45.1 g/t over 0.25 m from 121.45m
EZ-21-27:
g/t gold over 1.40m from 152.2 metres including
g/t gold over 1.00m from 151.20m
