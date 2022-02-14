Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Tempus Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    TMR   AU0000017535

TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(TMR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 12:10:17 am
0.11 AUD   --.--%
03:03aTEMPUS RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts
PU
03:03aTEMPUS RESOURCES : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements - 31 December 2021
PU
02:53aTEMPUS RESOURCES : TSXV Management Discussion and Analysis - 31 December 2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

Tempus Resources : Half Year Accounts

02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
For personal use only

ABN 70 625 645 338

TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

1

CONTENTS

Corporate Directory

Director's Report

onlyusepersonalFor

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Financial Statements

Directors' Declaration

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Independent Auditor's Review Report

3

4

11

12

13

14

15

25

26

27

2

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

For personal use only

DIRECTORS

Mr Alexander Molyneux

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Gary Artmont

Non-Executive Director

Ms Melanie Ross

Non-Executive Director

Mr Anthony Cina

Non-Executive Director

Mr Jonathan Shellabear

Non-Executive Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms Melanie Ross

REGISTERED OFFICE & CONTACTS

Level 2

22 Mount Street

PERTH WA 6000

Ph: +61 8 6188 8181

Fax: +61 8 6188 8182

Web: www.tempusresources.com.au

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Tempus Resources Limited shares are listed on the following:

ASX Code: TMR | TSX-V Code: TMRR | OTC Code: TMRFF

SOLICITORS

Steinepreis Paganin

Level 4, The Read Buildings

16 Milligan Street

PERTH WA 6000

Ph: +61 8 9321 4000

Fax: +61 8 9321 4333

AUDITORS

RSM Australia Partners

Level 32 Exchange Tower

2 The Esplanade

PERTH WA 6000

Ph: +61 8 9261 9100

Fax: +61 8 9261 9101

SHARE REGISTRY

Automic Registry Services

Level 5

191 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9324 2099

3

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors present their report, together with the half-year financial report on the consolidated entity ('the Group'),

consisting of Tempus Resources Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

For personal use only

DIRECTORS

The names of directors in office at any time during or since the end of the period are listed below. Directors have been in office from 1 July 2021 to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

NAME OF PERSON

POSITION

Mr Alexander Molyneux

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Gary Artmont

Non-Executive Director

Ms Melanie Ross

Non-Executive Director

Mr Anthony Cina

Non-Executive Director

Mr Jonathan Shellabear

Non-Executive Director

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

During the financial half-year, the principal activities of the consolidated entity consisted of mineral exploration.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The consolidated net loss of the consolidated entity after income tax for the period ended 31 December 2021 amounted to $964,641 (31 December 2020: Restated $943,333).

DISCUSSION OF OPERATIONS

ELIZABETH-BLACKDOME GOLD PROJECT (BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA - 100%)

The Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project comprises 315km2 (200km2 for Blackdome and 115km2 for Elizabeth) of mining and exploration licences in southern British Columbia, Canada. It includes a 300 tonne per day permitted mill and tailings storage at the Blackdome Gold Mine, which historically produced approximately 230,000 ounces of gold. The Elizabeth Gold Project hosts a deposit of high-grade mesothermal gold mineralisation presenting itself in relatively wide (~1.5-5m) vein sets. Elizabeth is relatively under explored, with current mineralisation only tested relatively close to the surface and open along strike and down plunge. The Elizabeth and Blackdome project areas are connected by licences covering a potential haul road between the two projects.

ELIZABETH GOLD PROJECT

Elizabeth Exploration Drilling

During the period from June to 31 December 2021, Tempus completed 28 drill holes at the Elizabeth Gold Project for a total of 7,740 metres. Combined with the 11 holes (2,086m) completed October-November of 2020, Tempus has completed a total of 39 drill holes for 9,826 metres in the Phase 1 drill program. Subsequent to the 31 December 2021, all assays have now been received and are included in this report. Refer to Figures 1, Figure 2, Figure 3, and Figure 4. Also refer to Table 1 that shows the location of each drill hole and Table 2 that includes details of all significant drill intersections.

The focus of the Phase 1 exploration drill program at the Elizabeth Gold Project is on further delineation and extension of the South West Vein and the identification of additional veins hosting gold mineralisation.

The South West Vein

The exploration strategy for the SW Vein has two aims: (i) confirm and upgrade the geological confidence of zones included in the historical resource; and (ii) extend the known mineralisation along strike and down plunge .

Drilling at the SW Vein is proving to be within a very consistent structure and has been successfully intersected in each of the drill holes targeting the SW Vein. Tempus has drilled deeper at Elizabeth than any drilling in the past. The deep intersections of the SW Vein are encouraging and geologically very significant as the vein continues at depth, so does the alteration and associated mineralization as is identified in other high-grade intercepts from the SW Vein.

4

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For personal use only

This mineralisation at depth is consistent with typical Mesothermal/Orogenic gold deposits, such as the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold mine 30km to the south of Elizabeth and is confirmed with the ICP-OES assay analysis which indicates elevated arsenic, antimony, silver, and mercury when intersecting the SW Vein at depth.

Of interest is a distinctively different set of veining at Elizabeth that is anomalous in silver, lead and bismuth. This vein set tends to be more of a brecciated zone that is consistently intersected in nearly every hole on the project. These vein sets have been overlooked in the past as they are low in gold grades at high elevations however, they may represent shallow mineralization of a separate mineralising event at Elizabeth.

Significant Bonanza grade intersections from the SW Vein South and North mineral-shoots include:

  • EZ-21-0431.2 g/t gold over 4.0m from 122.00m, including;
    1. g/t gold over 1.5m from 123.00m, and including;
    1. g/t gold over 0.5m from 124.0m
  • EZ-20-0661.3 g/t gold over 0.5m from 116.5m, including 186.0 g/t gold over 1.5m from 118.0m
  • EZ-20-1028.1 g/t gold over 3.2m from 184.0m, including
    1. g/t gold over 0.5m from 184.5m
  • EZ-20-015.1 g/t gold over 2.6m from 94.0m, including
    1. g/t gold over 0.5m from 83.5m
  • EZ-20-028.4 g/t gold over 6.6m from 102.4m, including
    1. g/t gold over 1.1m from 105.4m
  • EZ-20-037.2 g/t gold over 6.4m from 88.6m, including
    1. g/t gold over 2.6m from 89.3m

  • 19.8 g/t gold over 1.3m from 90.0m

  • EZ-21-231.83g/t over 4.10m from 145m including 4.98g/t gold over 0.7m from 145.7m

The Blue Vein

Tempus discovered the new Blue Vein with drill hole EZ-21-12 with an intersection of visible gold in the drill core, as announced on 27 September 2021. The Blue Vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, and parallel, to the SW Vein. This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by 7 drill-holes(EZ-21-09,EZ-21-12,EZ-21-19,EZ-21-24,EZ-21-25,EZ-21-26,EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial strike length of 380 metres, with two drill-holes pending assay results. The Blue Vein structure has been intercepted to approximately 100 metres depth.

EZ-21-09, approximately 380 metres north of EZ-21-12 drill hole intersected the Blue Vein at 58.6m down hole near the upper contact of the ultramafic/diorite. A 0.5m quartz vein returned anomalous values in gold, silver, arsenic, and mercury.

Significant Bonanza grade intersections from the Blue Vein include:

  • EZ-21-12(Discovery Hole)
    33.7 g/t gold over 1.0m from 117.8m,
  1. g/t gold over 0.5m from 130.7m, and
  1. g/t gold over 0.5m from 163.9m
  • EZ-21-25
  1. g/t gold over 2.7m from 111.0m, including
  1. g/t gold over 0.5m from 130.7m
  • EZ-21-19:

4.5 g/t gold over 0.50m from 127.50m

  1. g/t gold over 1.50m from 129.00m; and
  1. g/t gold over 0.90m from 167.80m
  • EZ-21-26:

9,1 g/t gold over 1.25m from 121.45m including

45.1 g/t over 0.25 m from 121.45m

  • EZ-21-27:
  1. g/t gold over 1.40m from 152.2 metres including
  1. g/t gold over 1.00m from 151.20m

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tempus Resources Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
