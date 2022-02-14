Tempus Resources : Half Year Accounts

DIRECTORS

The names of directors in office at any time during or since the end of the period are listed below. Directors have been in office from 1 July 2021 to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

NAME OF PERSON POSITION Mr Alexander Molyneux Non-Executive Chairman Mr Gary Artmont Non-Executive Director Ms Melanie Ross Non-Executive Director Mr Anthony Cina Non-Executive Director Mr Jonathan Shellabear Non-Executive Director PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

During the financial half-year, the principal activities of the consolidated entity consisted of mineral exploration.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The consolidated net loss of the consolidated entity after income tax for the period ended 31 December 2021 amounted to $964,641 (31 December 2020: Restated $943,333).

DISCUSSION OF OPERATIONS

ELIZABETH-BLACKDOME GOLD PROJECT (BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA - 100%)

The Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project comprises 315km2 (200km2 for Blackdome and 115km2 for Elizabeth) of mining and exploration licences in southern British Columbia, Canada. It includes a 300 tonne per day permitted mill and tailings storage at the Blackdome Gold Mine, which historically produced approximately 230,000 ounces of gold. The Elizabeth Gold Project hosts a deposit of high-grade mesothermal gold mineralisation presenting itself in relatively wide (~1.5-5m) vein sets. Elizabeth is relatively under explored, with current mineralisation only tested relatively close to the surface and open along strike and down plunge. The Elizabeth and Blackdome project areas are connected by licences covering a potential haul road between the two projects.

ELIZABETH GOLD PROJECT

Elizabeth Exploration Drilling

During the period from June to 31 December 2021, Tempus completed 28 drill holes at the Elizabeth Gold Project for a total of 7,740 metres. Combined with the 11 holes (2,086m) completed October-November of 2020, Tempus has completed a total of 39 drill holes for 9,826 metres in the Phase 1 drill program. Subsequent to the 31 December 2021, all assays have now been received and are included in this report. Refer to Figures 1, Figure 2, Figure 3, and Figure 4. Also refer to Table 1 that shows the location of each drill hole and Table 2 that includes details of all significant drill intersections.

The focus of the Phase 1 exploration drill program at the Elizabeth Gold Project is on further delineation and extension of the South West Vein and the identification of additional veins hosting gold mineralisation.

The South West Vein

The exploration strategy for the SW Vein has two aims: (i) confirm and upgrade the geological confidence of zones included in the historical resource; and (ii) extend the known mineralisation along strike and down plunge .

Drilling at the SW Vein is proving to be within a very consistent structure and has been successfully intersected in each of the drill holes targeting the SW Vein. Tempus has drilled deeper at Elizabeth than any drilling in the past. The deep intersections of the SW Vein are encouraging and geologically very significant as the vein continues at depth, so does the alteration and associated mineralization as is identified in other high-grade intercepts from the SW Vein.