Tempus Resources : Interim Financial Report - 31 March 2022

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Restated*
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Notes
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Other income
17
24
314
1,052
Flow-through share premium recovery
6
92,936
-
537,018
528,243
Directors' and employee benefits expense
(55,399)
(95,925)
(266,898)
(239,051)
Legal and other professional fees
(211,438)
(262,590)
(634,478)
(499,596)
Regulatory fees
(63,244)
(44,887)
(246,478)
(239,190)
Finance costs
-
24
-
(27,180)
Advertising and marketing expenses
(63,302)
(314,163)
(199,335)
(373,412)
Ecuador claim
-
-
-
(228,071)
Depreciation expense
(7,510)
(1,804)
(26,246)
(3,764)
Share based payments
10(ii)
25,974
34,779
(266,306)
(415,956)
Interest expense
(1,077)
-
(4,035)
-
Impairment expense
-
-
-
(4,542)
Foreign exchange loss
(3,632)
(9,438)
(27,062)
(16,326)
Other expenses
(85,136)
(28,935)
(202,946)
(148,452)
Loss before income tax
(371,811)
(722,915)
(1,336,452)
(1,666,245)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Loss for the period
(371,811)
(722,915)
(1,336,452)
(1,666,245)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Loss attributable to:
(197,982)
2,861
(163,710)
(208,002)
(197,982)
2,861
(163,710)
(208,002)
(569,793)
(720,054)
(1,500,162)
(1,874,247)
Non-controlling interests
(2)
(165)
(823)
(633)
Members of the parent
(371,809)
(722,750)
(1,335,629)
(1,665,612)
(371,811)
(722,915)
(1,336,452)
(1,666,245)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
(2)
(165)
(823)
(633)
Members of the parent
(569,791)
(719,889)
(1,499,339)
(1,873,614)
(569,793)
(720,054)
(1,500,162)
(1,874,247)
Loss per share
-
Basic loss per share (cents)
(0.30)
(0.84)
(1.13)
(2.08)
-
Diluted loss per share (cents)
(0.30)
(0.84)
(1.13)
(2.08)
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.
Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
Restated*
Restated*
Notes
31 March
30 June
1 July
2022
2021
2020
$
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,526,302
1,018,950
3,559,362
Trade and other receivables
45,962
247,097
93,980
Other assets
283,025
91,116
47,644
Total current assets
1,855,289
1,357,163
3,700,986
Non current assets
Exploration and evaluation
5
14,954,560
11,493,499
5,611,482
Other assets
322,026
323,554
258,070
Right of use asset
113,089
141,311
-
Total non current assets
15,389,675
11,958,364
5,869,552
Total assets
17,244,964
13,315,527
9,570,538
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
466,732
902,734
635,598
Provisions
7
225,105
224,027
-
Flow-through premium liability
6
466,225
-
528,243
Lease liabilities
68,042
36,946
-
Total current liabilities
1,226,104
1,163,707
1,163,841
Non current liabilities
Provisions
8
2,328,105
2,325,778
2,681,523
Lease liabilities
43,681
102,879
-
Total non current liabilities
2,371,786
2,428,657
2,681,523
Total liabilities
3,597,890
3,592,364
3,845,364
Net assets
13,647,074
9,723,163
5,725,174
EQUITY
Issued capital
9
19,395,191
14,499,424
8,515,764
Reserves
10
1,782,827
1,418,231
960,196
Accumulated losses
(7,505,127)
(6,169,498)
(3,725,121)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
13,672,891
9,748,157
5,750,839
Non-controlling interest
(25,817)
(24,994)
(25,665)
Total equity
13,647,074
9,723,163
5,725,174
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.
Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
For the nine months ended 31 March 2021
Share based
Foreign
Non-
Issued
payment
exchange
Accumulated
controlling
Capital
reserve
reserve
losses*
interest
Total*
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at 1 July 2020
9,044,007
1,130,822
(170,626)
(3,725,121)
(25,665)
6,253,417
Effect of (the change in
accounting policy) for the
flow-through premium
(Note 3)
(528,243)
-
-
-
-
(528,243)
Balance as at 1 July
2020 - as restated*
8,515,764
1,130,822
(170,626)
(3,725,121)
(25,665)
5,725,174
Loss for the period*
-
-
-
(1,665,612)
(633)
(1,666,245)
Other comprehensive
income
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
Issue of capital (net of costs)
Transfer to issued capital on issue of shares Transfer to retained earnings upon cancellation of performance rights Share based payments
Balance at 31 March 2021
-
-
(208,002)
-
-
(208,002)
-
-
(208,002)
(1,665,612)
(633)
(1,874,247)
4,246,818
30,054
-
-
-
4,276,872
135,029
(135,029)
-
-
-
-
-
(128,386)
-
128,386
-
-
-
415,956
-
-
-
415,956
12,897,611
1,313,417
(378,628)
(5,262,347)
(26,298)
8,543,755
For the nine months ended 31 March 2022
Balance at 1 July 2021*
14,499,424
1,630,271
(212,040)
(6,169,498)
(24,994)
9,723,163
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,335,629)
(823)
(1,336,452)
Other comprehensive
income
-
-
(163,710)
-
-
(163,710)
Total comprehensive
(loss) / income for the
period
-
-
(163,710)
(1,335,629)
(823)
(1,500,162)
Issue of capital (net of
costs)
6,166,761
-
-
-
-
6,166,761
Flow-through premium
(Note 6)
(1,008,994)
-
-
-
-
(1,008,994)
Share based payments
(262,000)
528,306
-
-
-
266,306
Balance at 31 March
2022
19,395,191
2,158,577
(375,750)
(7,505,127)
(25,817)
13,647,074
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.
Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.
