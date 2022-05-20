Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tempus Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMR   AU0000017535

TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(TMR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/20 01:46:37 am EDT
0.0750 AUD   -1.32%
Tempus Resources : Interim Financial Report - 31 March 2022

05/20/2022 | 10:55am EDT
ABN 70 625 645 338

TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

EXPRESSED IN AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS

1

CONTENTS

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Financial Statements

7

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Restated*

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Notes

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Other income

17

24

314

1,052

Flow-through share premium recovery

6

92,936

-

537,018

528,243

Directors' and employee benefits expense

(55,399)

(95,925)

(266,898)

(239,051)

Legal and other professional fees

(211,438)

(262,590)

(634,478)

(499,596)

Regulatory fees

(63,244)

(44,887)

(246,478)

(239,190)

Finance costs

-

24

-

(27,180)

Advertising and marketing expenses

(63,302)

(314,163)

(199,335)

(373,412)

Ecuador claim

-

-

-

(228,071)

Depreciation expense

(7,510)

(1,804)

(26,246)

(3,764)

Share based payments

10(ii)

25,974

34,779

(266,306)

(415,956)

Interest expense

(1,077)

-

(4,035)

-

Impairment expense

-

-

-

(4,542)

Foreign exchange loss

(3,632)

(9,438)

(27,062)

(16,326)

Other expenses

(85,136)

(28,935)

(202,946)

(148,452)

Loss before income tax

(371,811)

(722,915)

(1,336,452)

(1,666,245)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Loss for the period

(371,811)

(722,915)

(1,336,452)

(1,666,245)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Loss attributable to:

(197,982)

2,861

(163,710)

(208,002)

(197,982)

2,861

(163,710)

(208,002)

(569,793)

(720,054)

(1,500,162)

(1,874,247)

Non-controlling interests

(2)

(165)

(823)

(633)

Members of the parent

(371,809)

(722,750)

(1,335,629)

(1,665,612)

(371,811)

(722,915)

(1,336,452)

(1,666,245)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

(2)

(165)

(823)

(633)

Members of the parent

(569,791)

(719,889)

(1,499,339)

(1,873,614)

(569,793)

(720,054)

(1,500,162)

(1,874,247)

Loss per share

-

Basic loss per share (cents)

(0.30)

(0.84)

(1.13)

(2.08)

-

Diluted loss per share (cents)

(0.30)

(0.84)

(1.13)

(2.08)

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.

  • Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

Restated*

Restated*

Notes

31 March

30 June

1 July

2022

2021

2020

$

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,526,302

1,018,950

3,559,362

Trade and other receivables

45,962

247,097

93,980

Other assets

283,025

91,116

47,644

Total current assets

1,855,289

1,357,163

3,700,986

Non current assets

Exploration and evaluation

5

14,954,560

11,493,499

5,611,482

Other assets

322,026

323,554

258,070

Right of use asset

113,089

141,311

-

Total non current assets

15,389,675

11,958,364

5,869,552

Total assets

17,244,964

13,315,527

9,570,538

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

466,732

902,734

635,598

Provisions

7

225,105

224,027

-

Flow-through premium liability

6

466,225

-

528,243

Lease liabilities

68,042

36,946

-

Total current liabilities

1,226,104

1,163,707

1,163,841

Non current liabilities

Provisions

8

2,328,105

2,325,778

2,681,523

Lease liabilities

43,681

102,879

-

Total non current liabilities

2,371,786

2,428,657

2,681,523

Total liabilities

3,597,890

3,592,364

3,845,364

Net assets

13,647,074

9,723,163

5,725,174

EQUITY

Issued capital

9

19,395,191

14,499,424

8,515,764

Reserves

10

1,782,827

1,418,231

960,196

Accumulated losses

(7,505,127)

(6,169,498)

(3,725,121)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

13,672,891

9,748,157

5,750,839

Non-controlling interest

(25,817)

(24,994)

(25,665)

Total equity

13,647,074

9,723,163

5,725,174

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.

  • Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

For the nine months ended 31 March 2021

Share based

Foreign

Non-

Issued

payment

exchange

Accumulated

controlling

Capital

reserve

reserve

losses*

interest

Total*

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at 1 July 2020

9,044,007

1,130,822

(170,626)

(3,725,121)

(25,665)

6,253,417

Effect of (the change in

accounting policy) for the

flow-through premium

(Note 3)

(528,243)

-

-

-

-

(528,243)

Balance as at 1 July

2020 - as restated*

8,515,764

1,130,822

(170,626)

(3,725,121)

(25,665)

5,725,174

Loss for the period*

-

-

-

(1,665,612)

(633)

(1,666,245)

Other comprehensive

income

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

Issue of capital (net of costs)

Transfer to issued capital on issue of shares Transfer to retained earnings upon cancellation of performance rights Share based payments

Balance at 31 March 2021

-

-

(208,002)

-

-

(208,002)

-

-

(208,002)

(1,665,612)

(633)

(1,874,247)

4,246,818

30,054

-

-

-

4,276,872

135,029

(135,029)

-

-

-

-

-

(128,386)

-

128,386

-

-

-

415,956

-

-

-

415,956

12,897,611

1,313,417

(378,628)

(5,262,347)

(26,298)

8,543,755

For the nine months ended 31 March 2022

Balance at 1 July 2021*

14,499,424

1,630,271

(212,040)

(6,169,498)

(24,994)

9,723,163

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,335,629)

(823)

(1,336,452)

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

(163,710)

-

-

(163,710)

Total comprehensive

(loss) / income for the

period

-

-

(163,710)

(1,335,629)

(823)

(1,500,162)

Issue of capital (net of

costs)

6,166,761

-

-

-

-

6,166,761

Flow-through premium

(Note 6)

(1,008,994)

-

-

-

-

(1,008,994)

Share based payments

(262,000)

528,306

-

-

-

266,306

Balance at 31 March

2022

19,395,191

2,158,577

(375,750)

(7,505,127)

(25,817)

13,647,074

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.

  • Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.

5

