On 5 January 2024, Tempus Resources Limited announced that on 15 December 2023, it had received a meeting requisition notice from 98 Investments Pty Ltd under section 249D of the Corporations Act intention to call a general meeting on February 14, 2024, relating to the removal of Melanie Jane Ross, Christopher Hansen, Andrea Betti and the election of Ken Banks, Greg Entwistle, Matthew Bull as directors of the Company. In addition, the 249D Notice was issued under section 203D of the Corporations Act by the shareholders. Further, the Company?s board recommended shareholders to vote against all Resolutions.
