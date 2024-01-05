Tempus Resources Ltd is an Australia-based junior exploration company with a portfolio of gold projects in Canada and Ecuador. The Company operates in three geographical segments: Australia, Canada and Ecuador. The Company's projects include Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project and Ecuador Projects. The Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project consists of two separate mineralization styles and is located in south central British Columbia, Canada. The Blackdome Mine site includes a 200 tons per day permitted mill and tailings facility. Its key group of projects include the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in southeast Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is an early stage, exploration project in the prospective Cordillera del Condor mineral belt of southeast Ecuador. Rio Zarza comprises two concessions covering approximately 1,000 hectares, directly adjacent to the west of Fruta del Norte.

Sector Gold