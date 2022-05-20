Tempus Resources : Management Discussion and Analysis - 31 March 2022

ASX / TSX-V ANNOUNCEMENT 16 May 2022 TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the three months and nine months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Australian dollars, unless otherwise cited) INTRODUCTION For purposes of this discussion, "Tempus", "we,", "consolidated entity" or "the Company" refers to Tempus Resources Limited and its subsidiaries: Montejinni Resources Pty Ltd, Tempus Resources (Canada) Ltd, No. 75 Corporate Ventures Ltd., Condor Gold S.A. and Miningsources S.A. This Management's Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") is provided as of 16 May 2022 and should be read together with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, of Tempus Resources Limited with the related notes thereto. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All dollar amounts included therein and, in this MD&A are expressed in Australian dollars except where noted. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Tempus' common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Tempus is an exploration consolidated entity, established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tempus' head and registered office address is Level 2, 22 Mount Street, Perth, WA 6000, Australia. The Company was listed on the ASX on 15 August, 2018 and the TSX Venture Exchange on 7 December 2020. The Company was incorporated as an unlisted public consolidated entity limited by shares on April 18, 2018 for the primary purpose of acquiring a 90% interest in Montejinni Resources Pty Ltd., which is the registered holder of the Montejinni Project in the Northern Territory of Australia and the Claypan Dam Project in South Australia. The Company acquired the interests in the Montejinni Project and Claypan Dam Project on 3 August 2018. On 16 October 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Condor Gold S.A. and Miningsources S.A., which holds the interest in the Zamora Project in southern Ecuador. On 15 November 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Tempus Resources (Canada) Ltd (previously named "Sona Resources Corp") ("Tempus Canada"), which holds the interest in the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, in British Columbia, Canada. As part of the acquisition of Tempus Canada, the Company acquired additional mineral licences located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which are collectively known as the Mineral Creek Project, which was sold during the financial year ended 30 June 2021. 1

ASX / TSX-V ANNOUNCEMENT 16 May 2022 Tempus' only material mineral property is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project. OVERALL PERFORMANCE The consolidated entity's operating segments include mineral exploration in Canada and Ecuador. The consolidated entity held approximately $1,527,000 in cash reserves at 31 March 2022. Approximately $463,000 for the three months period (Nine- months ended $3,596,000) was spent on exploration expenditure on Ecuador and Canadian projects, and $413,000 for the three months period (Nine- months ended $1,513,000) on corporate and administration costs. Shares On 27 August 2021, the consolidated entity completed a private placement through the issuance of 10,990,000 non-flow- through shares at a price of $0.21 per non-flow-through share for gross proceeds of $2,307,900 and 14,000,000 flow- through shares at a price of $0.2835 per flow-through share for gross proceeds of $3,969,000. On 6 April 2022, the consolidated entity completed a non-brokered private placement previously announced on 7 March 2022 raised C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 fully paid ordinary shares of the Company at a price of C$0.07 per share and 352,940 flow-through shares of the Company at a price of C$0.085 per flow through share, with free- attaching options for both the flow through and non-flow through issues. Performance Rights On 19 August 2021, 200,000 performance rights were issued to Mr. Jonathan Shellabear and 200,000 performance rights were issued to Mr. Anthony Cina. 260,000 performance rights that were issued to Directors in prior periods expired. On 25 October 2021, 366,000 performance rights that were previously issued to Directors and Management expired on 25 October 2021. 2,400,000 performance rights which lapsed during the three month period ended September, expired on 25 October 2021. Options On 12 November 2021, 4,000,000 unlisted options were issued to Aesir Capital Pty ltd as consideration for services provided for the two capital raises that occurred in May and August 2021. Comprising of 3,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.20 and 1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.25, expiring on 12 November 2024. On 3 December 2021, 1,500,000 unlisted options were issued to Blue Ocean Equities as consideration for services provided with regards to the $6.28M placement in August 2021. The options are exercisable at $0.315, expiring on 3 December 2024. Additionally, on 3 December 2021, 1,080,000 unlisted options were issued to Management and 1,360,000 unlisted options were issued to Directors exercisable at $0.31 expiring on 3 December 2024. 1,000,000 unlisted options were issued to Red Cloud Securities exercisable at $0.16, expiring on 3 December 2024. 2

ASX / TSX-V ANNOUNCEMENT 16 May 2022 On 6 April 2022, 4,271,429 free-attaching options (non-flow through) and 176,471 free-attaching options (flow through) were issued in connection with the non-brokered private placement, expiring 2 years from date of issue. 424,706 unlisted options were issued to brokers as consideration for services provided, expiring 2 years from date of issue at an exercise price of C$0.07. DISCUSSION OF OPERATIONS BLACKDOME - ELIZABETH GOLD PROJECT (BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA - 100%) The Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project comprises 315km2 (200km2 for Blackdome and 115km2 for Elizabeth) of mining and exploration licences in southern British Columbia, Canada. It includes a 300 tonne per day permitted mill and tailings storage at the Blackdome Gold Mine, which historically produced approximately 230,000 ounces of gold. The Elizabeth Gold Project hosts a deposit of high-grade mesothermal gold mineralisation presenting itself in relatively wide (~1.5-5m) vein sets. Elizabeth is relatively under explored, with current mineralisation only tested relatively close to the surface and open along strike and down plunge. The Elizabeth and Blackdome project areas are connected by licences covering a potential haul road between the two projects. ELIZABETH GOLD PROJECT Elizabeth Exploration Drilling During the period from June 2021 to November 2021, Tempus completed 28 drill holes at the Elizabeth Gold Project for a total of 7,740 metres. Combined with the 11 holes (2,086m) completed in October and November of 2020, Tempus has completed a total of 39 drill holes for 9,826 metres in the Phase 1 drill program. A total of 7 drill holes for approximately 1,435 metres were completed in December 2021. Assays have been received for all but 5 drill holes that are still pending. The focus of the Phase 1 exploration drill program at the Elizabeth Gold Project is on further delineation and extension of the South West Vein and the identification of additional veins hosting gold mineralisation. Tempus received assay results for six drill-holes that were drilled during the 2021 field season. The results show the continued high-grade gold mineralisation at the Blue Vein. Since its discovery in September 2021, the Blue Vein has developed a high-grade mineralised zone now that extends over 80 metres of strike with three drill-holes resulting in 'bonanza' (>1oz/t) intersections. The Blue Vein remains open at depth and along strike. The drill-holes reported during the period include EZ21-22,EZ21-23,EZ21-24,EZ21-25,EZ21-26 and EZ21-27. Four of the drill holes completed (EZ21-24,EZ21-25,EZ21-26,EZ21-27) were targeting the Blue Vein, two drill-holes(EX21-22,EZ21-23) targeting the South West Vein and one drill-hole (EZ21- 21) in the Ella Zone. The South West Vein ("SW Vein") The exploration strategy for the SW Vein has two aims: (i) confirm and upgrade the geological confidence of zones included in the historical resource; and (ii) extend the known mineralisation along strike and down plunge. 3

ASX / TSX-V ANNOUNCEMENT 16 May 2022 Drilling at the SW Vein is proving to be within a very consistent structure and has been successfully intersected in each of the drill holes targeting the SW Vein. Tempus has drilled deeper at Elizabeth than any drilling in the past. The deep intersections of the SW Vein are encouraging and geologically very significant as the vein continues at depth, so does the alteration and associated mineralization as is identified in other high-grade intercepts from the SW Vein. This mineralization at depth is consistent with typical Mesothermal/Orogenic gold deposits, including the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold mine 30km to the south of Elizabeth and is confirmed with the ICP-OES assay analysis which indicates elevated arsenic, antimony, silver, and mercury when intersecting the SW Vein at depth. The latest drill holes reported in the SW Vein are from EZ-21-22, and EZ-21-23. These two drill holes are step outs from the northern ore shoot and were successful in intersecting the SW Vein in a previously undrilled zone of the SW Vein and extending mineralization by approximately 80m along strike to the northeast. Drilling results released during the period include: Drill-hole EZ-21-23 intersected a 4.10 m quartz vein zone 1.83 g/t gold from 145.0m, including 4.98 g/t gold over 0.70m from 147.50m; and

