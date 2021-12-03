Log in
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tempus Resources : Proposed issue of securities - TMR

12/03/2021 | 12:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted options

1,000,000

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

3/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

625645338

1.3

ASX issuer code

TMR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options

For

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 1,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

CAD - Canadian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

CAD 0.00010

AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security 0.000110

only

FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary

currency rate):

currency rate) Primary Currency rate

CAD 0.90000000

AUD 1.00

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

use

Yes

Options details

personal

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

CAD - Canadian Dollar

CAD 0.1600

3/12/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

TMR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

N/A

Part 7C - Timetable

For

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

3/12/2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

use only

Proposed issue of securities

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

1000000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

personal

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

For

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Consideration for marketing and advisory services

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tempus Resources Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,10 M -2,19 M -2,19 M
Net cash 2021 0,88 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 11,1 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tempus Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Bahnsen President
Melanie Jane Ross CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Alexander Alan Molyneux Non-Executive Chairman
Rodrigo Izurieta Chief Operating Officer
Gary Joseph Artmont Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED-48.98%11
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION9.76%25 517
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED27.93%10 367
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-6.02%6 326
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-4.05%5 546
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-22.85%5 263