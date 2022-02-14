Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tempus Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMR   AU0000017535

TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(TMR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 12:10:17 am
0.11 AUD   --.--%
03:03aTEMPUS RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts
PU
03:03aTEMPUS RESOURCES : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements - 31 December 2021
PU
02:53aTEMPUS RESOURCES : TSXV Management Discussion and Analysis - 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tempus Resources : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements - 31 December 2021

02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ABN 70 625 645 338

TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

EXPRESSED IN AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS

1

CONTENTS

For personal use only

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Financial Statements

7

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Tempus Resources Limited, as at, and for the quarter and half year ended 31 December 2021 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.

No audit or review to verify the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in these interim financial statements has been performed.

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

use only

(Unaudited)

Restated*

Restated*

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Notes

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue

157

550

297

1,028

Flow-through share premium recovery

318,530

228,871

444,082

528,243

Directors' and employee benefits expense

(57,793)

(80,376)

(211,499)

(143,126)

Legal and other professional fees

(190,495)

(213,655)

(423,040)

(346,740)

Regulatory fees

(161,676)

(116,518)

(183,234)

(148,928)

Finance costs

-

(27,204)

-

(27,204)

Advertising and marketing expenses

(70,826)

(43,750)

(136,033)

(59,249)

Ecuador claim

-

(228,071)

-

(228,071)

Depreciation expense

(9,369)

(1,960)

(18,736)

(1,960)

Share based payments

10(ii)

(285,025)

(420,867)

(292,280)

(450,735)

Interest expense

(1,404)

-

(2,958)

-

Impairment expense

-

(900)

-

(4,542)

Foreign exchange loss

(14,272)

(4,717)

(23,430)

(6,888)

Other expenses

(2,663)

(39,033)

(117,810)

(55,161)

Loss before income tax

(474,836)

(947,630)

(964,641)

(943,333)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Loss for the period

(474,836)

(947,630)

(964,641)

(943,333)

personal

Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Loss attributable to:

(86,934)

(104,816)

34,272

(210,863)

(86,934)

(104,816)

34,272

(210,863)

(561,770)

(1,052,446)

(930,369)

(1,154,196)

For

Non-controlling interests

(150)

(90)

(821)

(468)

Members of the parent

(474,686)

(947,540)

(963,820)

(942,865)

(474,836)

(947,630)

(964,641)

(943,333)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

(150)

(90)

(821)

(468)

Members of the parent

(561,620)

(1,052,356)

(929,548)

(1,153,728)

(561,770)

(1,052,446)

(930,369)

(1,154,196)

Loss per share

-

Basic loss per share (cents)

(0.38)

(1.18)

(0.83)

(1.22)

-

Diluted loss per share (cents)

(0.38)

(1.18)

(0.83)

(1.22)

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.

  • Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Unaudited)

only

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Trade and other receivables

Other assets

Total current assets

use

Non current assets

Exploration and evaluation

Other assets

Right of use asset

Total non current assets

Total assets

personal

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Provisions

Flow-through premium liability

Lease liabilities

Total current liabilities

Non current liabilities

Provisions

Lease liabilities

Total non current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

For

EQUITY

Issued capital

Reserves

Accumulated losses

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Non-controlling interest

Total equity

Restated*

Restated*

Notes

31 December

30 June

1 July

2021

2021

2020

$

$

$

2,474,018

1,018,950

3,559,362

86,944

247,097

93,980

244,959

91,116

47,644

2,805,921

1,357,163

3,700,986

5

14,787,178

11,493,499

5,611,482

325,862

323,554

258,070

123,743

141,311

-

15,236,783

11,958,364

5,869,552

18,042,704

13,315,527

9,570,538

326,515

902,734

635,598

7

232,115

224,027

-

6

564,912

-

528,243

73,821

36,946

-

1,197,363

1,163,707

1,163,841

8

2,553,695

2,325,778

2,681,523

48,805

102,879

-

2,602,500

2,428,657

2,681,523

3,799,863

3,592,364

3,845,364

14,242,841

9,723,163

5,725,174

9

19,395,191

14,499,424

8,515,764

10

2,006,783

1,418,231

960,196

(7,133,318)

(6,169,498)

(3,725,121)

14,268,656

9,748,157

5,750,839

(25,815)

(24,994)

(25,665)

14,242,841

9,723,163

5,725,174

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.

  • Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF

CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

Share based

Issued

payment

Capital

reserve

$

$

Ba ance at 1 July 2020

9,044,007

1,130,822

Effect of (the change in

accounting policy) for the

flow-through premium

(N te 3)

(528,243)

-

onlyBalance as at 1 July

Foreign

Non-

exchange

Accumulated

controlling

reserve

losses*

interest

Total*

$

$

$

$

(170,626)

(3,725,121)

(25,665)

6,253,417

-

-

-

(528,243)

2020 - as restated*

8,515,764

1,130,822

(170,626)

(3,725,121)

(25,665)

5,725,174

use

-

-

-

(942,865)

(468)

(943,333)

Loss for the period*

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

(210,863)

-

-

(210,863)

Total comprehensive

(loss) / income for the

period

-

-

(210,863)

(942,865)

(468)

(1,154,196)

personalOther comprehensive

Issue of capital (net of

costs)

4,246,818

30,054

-

-

-

4,276,872

Tr nsfer to issued capital

on issue of shares

135,029

(135,029)

-

-

-

-

Transfer to retained

earnings upon cancellation

f performance rights

-

(128,386)

-

128,386

-

-

Share based payments

-

450,735

-

-

-

450,735

Balance at 31 December

2020

12,897,611

1,348,196

(381,489)

(4,539,600)

(26,133)

9,298,585

For the six months ended 31 December 2021

Balance at 1 July 2021*

14,499,424

1,630,271

(212,040)

(6,169,498)

(24,994)

9,723,163

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(963,820)

(821)

(964,641)

income

ForTotal comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

Issue of capital (net of costs)

Flow-through premium (Note 6)

Share based payments

Balance at 31 December

-

-

34,272

-

-

34,272

-

-

34,272

(963,820)

(821)

(930,369)

6,166,761

-

-

-

-

6,166,761

(1,008,994)

-

-

-

-

(1,008,994)

(262,000)

554,280

-

-

-

292,280

2021

19,395,191

2,184,551

(177,768)

(7,133,318)

(25,815)

14,242,841

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.

  • Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tempus Resources Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED
03:03aTEMPUS RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts
PU
03:03aTEMPUS RESOURCES : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements - 31 December 2021
PU
02:53aTEMPUS RESOURCES : TSXV Management Discussion and Analysis - 31 December 2021
PU
02/08Tempus Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Southern British Columbia's Elizabeth Project
MT
02/07TEMPUS RESOURCES : Elizabeth Project More High-Grade Gold in Blue Vein Assays
PU
02/07Tempus Resources Limited Announces Elizabeth Project More High-Grade Gold in Blue Vein ..
CI
01/28Tempus Resources Ltd - Blue Vein Discovery Expands with 2nd Bonanza Grade Gold Hit
AQ
01/26TEMPUS RESOURCES : Blue Vein Discovery Expands with 2nd Bonanza Grade Gold Hit
PU
01/26Tempus Resources Ltd Announces the Release of 4 Drill-Hole Assay Results from the Phase..
CI
01/13Tempus Resources Ltd - Phase 2 Exploration Commences at Valle del Tigre
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,10 M -2,23 M -2,23 M
Net cash 2021 0,88 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,7 M 9,86 M 9,86 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tempus Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Bahnsen President
Melanie Jane Ross CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Alexander Alan Molyneux Non-Executive Chairman
Rodrigo Izurieta Chief Operating Officer
Gary Joseph Artmont Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED-8.33%10
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION3.43%27 276
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-4.55%9 784
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-1.94%6 155
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC12.04%6 049
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-9.61%4 827