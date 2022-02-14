Tempus Resources : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements - 31 December 2021
02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
ABN 70 625 645 338
TEMPUS RESOURCES LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
(UNAUDITED)
FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
EXPRESSED IN AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS
CONTENTS
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Financial Statements
7
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Tempus Resources Limited, as at, and for the quarter and half year ended 31 December 2021 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.
No audit or review to verify the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in these interim financial statements has been performed.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
(Unaudited)
Restated*
Restated*
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Notes
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Revenue
157
550
297
1,028
Flow-through share premium recovery
318,530
228,871
444,082
528,243
Directors' and employee benefits expense
(57,793)
(80,376)
(211,499)
(143,126)
Legal and other professional fees
(190,495)
(213,655)
(423,040)
(346,740)
Regulatory fees
(161,676)
(116,518)
(183,234)
(148,928)
Finance costs
-
(27,204)
-
(27,204)
Advertising and marketing expenses
(70,826)
(43,750)
(136,033)
(59,249)
Ecuador claim
-
(228,071)
-
(228,071)
Depreciation expense
(9,369)
(1,960)
(18,736)
(1,960)
Share based payments
10(ii)
(285,025)
(420,867)
(292,280)
(450,735)
Interest expense
(1,404)
-
(2,958)
-
Impairment expense
-
(900)
-
(4,542)
Foreign exchange loss
(14,272)
(4,717)
(23,430)
(6,888)
Other expenses
(2,663)
(39,033)
(117,810)
(55,161)
Loss before income tax
(474,836)
(947,630)
(964,641)
(943,333)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Loss for the period
(474,836)
(947,630)
(964,641)
(943,333)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Loss attributable to:
(86,934)
(104,816)
34,272
(210,863)
(86,934)
(104,816)
34,272
(210,863)
(561,770)
(1,052,446)
(930,369)
(1,154,196)
Non-controlling interests
(150)
(90)
(821)
(468)
Members of the parent
(474,686)
(947,540)
(963,820)
(942,865)
(474,836)
(947,630)
(964,641)
(943,333)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
(150)
(90)
(821)
(468)
Members of the parent
(561,620)
(1,052,356)
(929,548)
(1,153,728)
(561,770)
(1,052,446)
(930,369)
(1,154,196)
Loss per share
-
Basic loss per share (cents)
(0.38)
(1.18)
(0.83)
(1.22)
-
Diluted loss per share (cents)
(0.38)
(1.18)
(0.83)
(1.22)
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.
Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Trade and other receivables
Other assets
Total current assets
Non current assets
Exploration and evaluation
Other assets
Right of use asset
Total non current assets
Total assets
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
Provisions
Flow-through premium liability
Lease liabilities
Total current liabilities
Non current liabilities
Provisions
Lease liabilities
Total non current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
EQUITY
Issued capital
Reserves
Accumulated losses
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Non-controlling interest
Total equity
Restated*
Restated*
Notes
31 December
30 June
1 July
2021
2021
2020
$
$
$
2,474,018
1,018,950
3,559,362
86,944
247,097
93,980
244,959
91,116
47,644
2,805,921
1,357,163
3,700,986
5
14,787,178
11,493,499
5,611,482
325,862
323,554
258,070
123,743
141,311
-
15,236,783
11,958,364
5,869,552
18,042,704
13,315,527
9,570,538
326,515
902,734
635,598
7
232,115
224,027
-
6
564,912
-
528,243
73,821
36,946
-
1,197,363
1,163,707
1,163,841
8
2,553,695
2,325,778
2,681,523
48,805
102,879
-
2,602,500
2,428,657
2,681,523
3,799,863
3,592,364
3,845,364
14,242,841
9,723,163
5,725,174
9
19,395,191
14,499,424
8,515,764
10
2,006,783
1,418,231
960,196
(7,133,318)
(6,169,498)
(3,725,121)
14,268,656
9,748,157
5,750,839
(25,815)
(24,994)
(25,665)
14,242,841
9,723,163
5,725,174
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.
Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF
CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended 31 December 2020
Share based
Issued
payment
Capital
reserve
$
$
Ba ance at 1 July 2020
9,044,007
1,130,822
Effect of (the change in
accounting policy) for the
flow-through premium
(N te 3)
(528,243)
-
Foreign
Non-
exchange
Accumulated
controlling
reserve
losses*
interest
Total*
$
$
$
$
(170,626)
(3,725,121)
(25,665)
6,253,417
-
-
-
(528,243)
2020 - as restated*
8,515,764
1,130,822
(170,626)
(3,725,121)
(25,665)
5,725,174
-
-
-
(942,865)
(468)
(943,333)
Loss for the period*
Other comprehensive
income
-
-
(210,863)
-
-
(210,863)
Total comprehensive
(loss) / income for the
period
-
-
(210,863)
(942,865)
(468)
(1,154,196)
Issue of capital (net of
costs)
4,246,818
30,054
-
-
-
4,276,872
Tr nsfer to issued capital
on issue of shares
135,029
(135,029)
-
-
-
-
Transfer to retained
earnings upon cancellation
f performance rights
-
(128,386)
-
128,386
-
-
Share based payments
-
450,735
-
-
-
450,735
Balance at 31 December
2020
12,897,611
1,348,196
(381,489)
(4,539,600)
(26,133)
9,298,585
For the six months ended 31 December 2021
Balance at 1 July 2021*
14,499,424
1,630,271
(212,040)
(6,169,498)
(24,994)
9,723,163
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(963,820)
(821)
(964,641)
income
ForTotal comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
Issue of capital (net of costs)
Flow-through premium (Note 6)
Share based payments
Balance at 31 December
-
-
34,272
-
-
34,272
-
-
34,272
(963,820)
(821)
(930,369)
6,166,761
-
-
-
-
6,166,761
(1,008,994)
-
-
-
-
(1,008,994)
(262,000)
554,280
-
-
-
292,280
2021
19,395,191
2,184,551
(177,768)
(7,133,318)
(25,815)
14,242,841
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial report.
Amounts have been restated to reflect a retrospective application of a change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 for further information.
