Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. TEMS RESO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMAS   CA87975Q1000

TEMS RESO

(TMAS)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  02:17:08 2023-06-19 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
05:12pTemas resources completes share consolidation
GL
06/09Temas Resources Plans Share Consolidation; Up 50% in Frankfurt Trading
MT
06/08Temas resources announces share consolidation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEMAS RESOURCES COMPLETES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

06/20/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS; OTCQB: TMASF) (“Temasor the “Company”) is pleased to announce further to its news release of June 8, 2023, announcing the Company’s intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a “Common Share”, the “Common Shares”) on the basis of nine (9) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the “Consolidation”) will be effective Monday, June 26, 2023 (the “Effective Date”). The Record Date for the consolidation is set as at Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Company’s Common Shares will commence trading under the current trading symbol “TMAS” at the opening of trading on June 26, 2023 on a post-consolidated basis.

On the Effective Date, all outstanding share certificates/DRS Statements will be deemed cancelled and the transfer agent will mail out replacement share certificates/DRS Statements to all shareholders.

The Company’s new CUSIP number is 87975Q209 and its new ISIN is CA87975Q2099.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries: 

Samuel “Kyler” Hardy
President and CEO, Director
E-mail: khardy@cronincapital.ca
Tel: (604) 428-9480

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


All news about TEMS RESO
05:12pTemas resources completes share consolidation
GL
06/09Temas Resources Plans Share Consolidation; Up 50% in Frankfurt Trading
MT
06/08Temas resources announces share consolidation
AQ
05/25Temas Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/25Temas Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/25Temas Resources Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/27Temas Resources Corp. Announces Resignation of Robert Shafer as Director
CI
01/17Temas Resources Makes Additional Management Change
AQ
01/16Temas Resources Corp. Makes Additional Management Change
CI
2022Erin Ventures Reports Cancelation of Option, JV Agreement With Temas Resources; Up 25%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,02 M -3,04 M -3,04 M
Net cash 2022 0,79 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,33 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TEMS RESO
Duration : Period :
TEMS RESO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kyler Samuel Anthony Hardy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Kwok Chief Financial Officer
David Robinson Director
Rory Kutluoglu Director
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer