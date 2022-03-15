Log in
Ten Ren Tea : The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial Statements of 2021 Q4

03/15/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Ten Ren Tea Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 14:39:16
Subject 
 The Board of Directors announced Consolidated
Financial Statements of 2021 Q4
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/15
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):(2021/01/01~
2021/12/31)
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1773001
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):990761
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):14836
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):52938
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):43429
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):43128
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.48
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2309476
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):849215
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1456581
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Ten Ren Tea Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
