Ten Ren Tea : The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial Statements of 2021 Q4

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/15 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):(2021/01/01~ 2021/12/31) 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1773001 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):990761 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14836 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):52938 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):43429 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):43128 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.48 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2309476 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):849215 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):1456581 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA