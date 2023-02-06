Advanced search
Five Tenable Leaders Named 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs

02/06/2023 | 01:31pm EST
Tenable channel leaders recognized for their dedication to partners and customers, delivering a world-class partner program

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named five Tenable channel leaders to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list, which honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

CRN named the following Tenable leaders as 2023 Channel Chiefs: Terry Dolce, executive vice president of global business development, channels and specialist sales, Jeff Brooks, vice president of global channels, Trevor Henney, senior director of channel strategy, programs and operations, Greg Goetz, senior director of MSSP & global strategic partners, and Christopher Blando, senior director of North American channel sales. Supported by a talented team of individuals, each honoree brings a breadth of experience that propels the success of the Tenable Assure partner program.

“On behalf of my fellow Tenable Channel Chief colleagues, we are honored to be recognized with this coveted distinction from CRN,” said Terry Dolce, executive vice president of global business development and channels, Tenable. “Tenable is committed to investing in and supporting channel partners to help customers better understand, manage, measure and reduce their cyber risk through exposure management. Our collaborative efforts enable customers to build security programs that fit their unique needs and proactively address areas of greatest risk before they become cybersecurity issues.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tenable Media Contact:
tenablepr@tenable.com

The Channel Company Contact:
Natalie Lewis
The Channel Company
nlewis@thechannelcompany.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 680 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -50,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 873 M 4 873 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,85x
EV / Sales 2023 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 617
Free-Float 98,4%
