Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tenable Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENB   US88025T1025

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(TENB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
41.83 USD   +5.02%
04:06pTenable Appoints Margaret Keane, Former Synchrony Chief Executive Officer, to Board of Directors
GL
04:05pTenable Appoints Margaret Keane, Former Synchrony Chief Executive Officer, to Board of Directors
AQ
06/07Insider Sell: Tenable Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenable Appoints Margaret Keane, Former Synchrony Chief Executive Officer, to Board of Directors

06/13/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLUMBIA, Md., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced that it has appointed Margaret Keane as an independent director to its board of directors, effective June 13, 2023. As of that date, the Tenable board will stand at nine directors.

Keane is the former Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Synchrony, one of the most respected consumer financial services companies in the United States. Previously, she was chief executive officer and a member of Synchrony’s board of directors, leading the company in its initial public offering (IPO) in 2014 and separation from GE Capital in 2015. Keane spent nearly two decades in leadership roles at GE Capital, where she led the retail card platform as president and CEO before assuming the role of president and CEO of the GE Capital North American Retail Finance business.

“Margaret is one of the most respected executives in financial services,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. “Not only that, she brings an unbeatable passion for emerging technology, innovation and employee development to her leadership and decision making. I am thrilled to have Margaret’s leadership and guidance on the Tenable board.”

“Every board and certainly every CEO I’ve spoken with understands that cyber is a critical risk to their business,” said Keane. “With its exposure management platform, Tenable is at the forefront of helping organizations understand where they’re exposed so they can make better decisions for the business. I’m excited to work with the Tenable team and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Keane also serves on the board of directors for the Allstate Corporation and Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions. She also serves on Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Board of Trustees. She holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from St. John’s University, where she is a member of the St. John’s University Board of Trustees.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


All news about TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
04:06pTenable Appoints Margaret Keane, Former Synchrony Chief Executive Officer, to Board of ..
GL
04:05pTenable Appoints Margaret Keane, Former Synchrony Chief Executive Officer, to Board of ..
AQ
06/07Insider Sell: Tenable Holdings
MT
05/23Tenable, Splunk Partner to Enhance Data-Driven Incident Response
MT
05/23Tenable and Splunk Launch Strategic Partnership to Improve Data-Driven Incident Respons..
GL
05/23Tenable and Splunk Launch Strategic Partnership to Improve Data-Driven Incident Respons..
AQ
05/23Tenable Holdings, Inc. and Splunk Inc. Launch Strategic Partnership to Improve Data-Dri..
CI
05/22BASF CEO: German state cannot compensate lack of competitiveness with subsidies
RE
05/19Insider Sell: Tenable Holdings
MT
05/19Insider Sell: Tenable Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 781 M - -
Net income 2023 -87,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -53,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 574 M 4 574 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
EV / Sales 2024 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tenable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,83 $
Average target price 47,85 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Yoran Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Vintz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Glen M. Pendley Chief Technical Officer
Patricia Grant Chief Information Officer
Mark C. Thurmond Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.4.40%4 574
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.37%2 467 467
SYNOPSYS INC.39.70%67 869
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.74%63 595
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE21.67%57 605
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.65%45 192
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer