Tenable : Corporate Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includesforward-lookingstatements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, areforward-lookingstatements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions areintended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-lookingstatements we make.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Neither we, nor any other person, are under any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to updatesuch data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. By receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures which have certain limitations and should not be considered in isolation, or as alternatives to or substitutes for, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as defined by us may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non- recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unusual or non-recurring items. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation section for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

All third-party trademarks, including names, logos and brands, referenced by us in this presentation are property of their respective owners. All references to third-party trademarks are for identification purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of our products or services.