Tenable : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

FEBRUARY 01, 2022 / 9:30PM, TENB.OQ - Q4 2021 Tenable Holdings Inc Earnings Call

of our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at sec.gov.

In addition, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their closest GAAP equivalents. Our earnings release that we issued today includes GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for these measures and is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I'll now turn the call over to Amit.

Amit Yoran - Tenable Holdings, Inc. - CEO

Thank you, Erin, and thank you for joining us today.

Today, I'll discuss our financial performance in Q4, strength in core VM, our traction with our individual exposure solutions and the expansion and differentiation of our unified platform. With that, let me first touch on our Q4 results.

We saw tremendous strength in the fourth quarter driven by contributions from all products and theaters. Our CCB growth for the quarter was 29%, capping a year where we saw accelerated growth at scale balanced with profitability, including strong unlevered free cash flow. During Q4, we added 562 new enterprise platform customers and added 100 net new 6-figure customers. Both are record adds for us in a single quarter.

As the leader in VM, our expertise is finding assets, identifying how those assets are configured and how and where they're vulnerable and prioritizing those vulnerabilities and exposures, guiding our customers on how best to manage risk. Nessus has been and continues to be the standard for assessing system security and vulnerabilities. Over the last few years, we have seen an acceleration of downloads of Nessus. And in Q4, we saw continued strength with Nessus customers on-ramping to our enterprise platforms.

Our drive to lead the market in terms of vulnerability coverage, accuracy of our assessments, time to market for developing new checks as critical new vulnerabilities emerge are highly appreciated and recognized by our customers. In Q4, Log4j highlighted and continues to highlight the strategic importance of discovering and managing vulnerabilities. Regardless of marketing claims, no WAF, no next-gen firewall, no EDR, no XDR, nor any other product is able to assess, identify and prevent the growing breadth of Log4j. Tenable already covers over 100 Log4j vulnerability detections, including direct checks and checks over HTTP, HTTPS, SMTP, POP3, IMAP, Telnet, SSH, SNMP, NTP, FTP, NetBIOS and other protocols. And we've only begun to pull on the long tail of Log4j-related issues. If it's your mission within the enterprise to answer the question, how secure am I? How at risk am I? Then Tenable has differentiated itself as the market leader and platform to use.

Enterprise attack surfaces keep expanding, creating opportunities for Tenable's exposure solutions. We saw another quarter of tremendous traction in our solutions for operational technology and active directory as we bring our expertise to these underserved markets. We believe we're the only vendor that provides complete understanding of IT and OT converged environments, coupled with a deep understanding of exposure and risk. This unique understanding of both of these environments enables us to provide a differentiated and compelling solution in the market. We also see strong traction in Tenable.ad, our active directory security product and expect that to continue to be very attractive market for us. 86% of enterprises are expecting to increase their spending on active directory security in 2022. We believe we're solving a great pain point in this largely greenfield market where we have the leading technology.

In addition to our traction in these markets, we're seeing strength in our cloud products and excitement around cloud expansion. We've long focused on helping our customers secure their cloud environments. Cloud-based capabilities require assessing the security web applications and a deep understanding of containers. We've had cloud-native connectors for years. And more recently, we've introduced frictionless assessment. With continued demand from our customers to help them secure their cloud environments, we've extended our investment into Infrastructure as Code, into Kubernetes and into cloud security posture management with the acquisition of Accurics.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us