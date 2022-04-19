Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tenable Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
Tenable Streamlines Workflows to Secure OT Operations with Enhanced ServiceNow Partnership
GL
04/18INSIDER SELL : Tenable Holdings
MT
04/14Wedbush's Ives Says Cyber Security a 'Safety Blanket Tech Sector in a Category 5 Storm,' Lifts Price Targets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenable Streamlines Workflows to Secure OT Operations with Enhanced ServiceNow Partnership

04/19/2022 | 09:22am EDT
COLUMBIA, Md., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced enhancements to its partnership with ServiceNow® that bolster The Now Platform® with asset inventory and vulnerability data from Tenable.ot™. Utilizing Tenable’s unified assessment and remediation guidance, this new integration streamlines asset inventory and centralizes IT and operational technology (OT) remediation workflows across converged industrial environments.

As the only vendor to natively bring both IT and OT vulnerability data together, Tenable’s latest integration with ServiceNow provides visibility and control over OT assets with the same tools and processes that were traditionally reserved for IT assets. Using Tenable’s Predictive Prioritization capabilities, customers can prioritize the IT and OT flaws that pose the greatest risk to their business and then remediate them within a streamlined workflow through ServiceNow’s Vulnerability Response (VR) module.

“As industrial networks become increasingly more complex with a mixture of IT and OT, it is more critical than ever to know what assets and vulnerabilities are in your environment,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “The days of managing multiple spreadsheets across disparate teams are over. We’re excited to partner with ServiceNow providing our joint customers a unified view of the attack surface, and empowering security teams to remediate threats.”

“Organizations are rapidly embracing digital transformation in their industrial environments. Minimizing blindspots and siloed processes is key to helping prevent damaging cyberattacks,” said Allen Hackman, head of manufacturing industry at ServiceNow. “By partnering with Tenable, we’re empowering our customers with more control over their expanding attack surfaces.”

The new integration is available at no cost to current Tenable.ot and ServiceNow customers.

For more information about the integration, visit:

The value of this integration will be discussed on the main stage on Wednesday, April 20 at the S4x22 ICS Conference in Miami. During the "How Customers are Securely Managing Workflows Across the Converged Attack Surface" session, Tenable's VP, Operational Technology Security - Marty Edwards will moderate a panel where a joint Tenable-ServiceNow customer will discuss their real-life experiences together with OT experts from Tenable and ServiceNow.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.


Income Statement Evolution
