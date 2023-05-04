Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tenable Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENB   US88025T1025

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(TENB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
34.64 USD   +0.20%
09:02aTenable to Host Webinar Outlining New Cybersecurity Requirements for Aviation Sector
GL
09:01aTenable to Host Webinar Outlining New Cybersecurity Requirements for Aviation Sector
AQ
05/03TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenable to Host Webinar Outlining New Cybersecurity Requirements for Aviation Sector

05/04/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Discussion will focus on how TSA, FAA requirements impact cybersecurity preparedness guidelines for airport and aircraft operators

COLUMBIA, Md., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, will host a webinar titled 'New TSA Aviation Cybersecurity Regulations Have Landed. How Do They Impact Your Airport or Airline?’ on Thursday, May 18 at 2pm ET. During the session, Tenable’s industry experts will share insights and best practices for continuously assessing and improving cybersecurity posture to help airlines and airports meet recently-updated TSA cybersecurity requirements.

Webinar participants will include:

  • Daniel Vandevenne, Senior Account Manager, Brock Solutions
  • Scott Boyle, Program Manager, Brock Solutions
  • Reid Vance, Director of Power Systems Automation and OT Cybersecurity, Eaton
  • Jill Shapiro, Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Tenable
  • Jamie Brown, Senior Director of Government Affairs, Tenable
  • Jeff Rotberg, Global OT Strategic Partners Director, Tenable

Register for the May 18 webinar by visiting: https://www.tenable.com/webinars/addressing-new-tsa-aviation-sector-cybersecurity-regs

On March 7, 2023, the TSA updated its cybersecurity requirements for airports and aircraft operators. The FAA, meanwhile, is requiring airport terminal projects to incorporate cybersecurity into their plans to be eligible for the discretionary grant program which offers funds to airport terminal operators.

In response, Marty Edwards, deputy Chief Technology Officer for OT/IT at Tenable, said: “Cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure are on the rise, and airports are high-impact targets. In October 2022, some of the nation’s largest airport websites fell victim to targeted attacks. We need strong cybersecurity measures to bolster the resilience of the aviation sector and prevent attacks that could potentially disrupt airport operations and impact the transportation ecosystem.”

More information about the TSA and FAA requirements are detailed in this blog post and an overview of how Tenable is working to protect the aviation industry can be found here.

For an overview of Tenable OT Security please visit https://www.tenable.com/products/tenable-ot.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


All news about TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
09:02aTenable to Host Webinar Outlining New Cybersecurity Requirements for Aviation Sector
GL
09:01aTenable to Host Webinar Outlining New Cybersecurity Requirements for Aviation Sector
AQ
05/03TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/27Tenable Makes Generative AI Security Tools Available to the Research Community
GL
04/27Tenable Makes Generative AI Security Tools Available to the Research Community
AQ
04/26Tenable Ranks #1 for 2021 in Market Share for Device Vulnerability Management for Fourt..
GL
04/26Tenable Ranks #1 for 2021 in Market Share for Device Vulnerability Management for Fourt..
AQ
04/25Tenable One to Support On-Premises and Hybrid Deployments With Integration of Tenable S..
GL
04/25Tenable One to Support On-Premises and Hybrid Deployments With Integration of Tenable S..
AQ
04/25Top Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 781 M - -
Net income 2023 -87,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -46,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 975 M 3 975 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
EV / Sales 2024 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tenable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,64 $
Average target price 47,85 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Yoran Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Vintz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Glen M. Pendley Chief Technical Officer
Patricia Grant Chief Information Officer
Mark C. Thurmond Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.20%3 975
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.94%2 263 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.09%56 568
SYNOPSYS INC.15.52%56 047
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.93%53 988
SEA LIMITED43.42%42 292
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer