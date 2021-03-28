PRESS RELEASE

EARTH HOUR: USE ELECTRICITY WISELY, SAYS TNB

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), in support for the worldwide event called Earth Hour, calls on its customers to use energy prudently for a sustainable future.

Turning off the lights is actually one of the simplest way to save energy around the house or building. More importantly, lifestyle factors can have a greater impact on a person's carbon emissions.

Everyone can do their part in saving the planet through carbon footprint reduction by utilising energy efficient appliances and practising the habit of using electricity wisely.

Among the easiest steps TNB customers can start with are by setting their air-conditioning system between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius as well as turning off lights and other non-electrical appliances when not in use.

Customers can also save on their electricity bills by switching lightings to modern LED lights that are extremely energy-efficient and drying their cloths under the hot sun after washing, instead of using drying machines.

As a responsible utility company, TNB continuously strive to adopt clean and environment-friendly technology in electricity generation.

TNB aspires to be a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and internationally. Under the Group's sustainability commitment, TNB targets its RE generation

capacity at 8.3 GW by 2025. The group has pledged to stop investing in greenfield coal plants and aims to cap revenue from coal generation plants at 25%.

Earth Hour is an annual worldwide campaign organised by the The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m on the last Saturday of March.

Earth Hour 2021 was held on Saturday, 27 March, 2021 at 8:30pm.

