EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO: CS2-02032021-00016

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19
|
Bangunan KWSP
|
Jalan Raja Laut
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
incorporation
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Details of changes
|
No Date of change
1
25 Feb 2021
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
200,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address of registered holder
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :- 200,000
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
1,020,065,78217.88
Total no of securities after change
1,020,065,782
Date of notice
26 Feb 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
02 Mar 2021
Company Name
Stock Name
Date Announced
Category
Reference Number
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
TENAGA
02 Mar 2021
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
CS2-02032021-00016
Disclaimer
TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:28:06 UTC.