EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO: CS2-02032021-00016

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD Address Tingkat 19 Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur 50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia. Company No. EPF ACT 1991 Nationality/Country of Malaysia incorporation Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change

1

25 Feb 2021

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 200,000 Acquired Direct Interest

Name of registered holder

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address of registered holder

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :- 200,000

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

1,020,065,78217.88

Total no of securities after change

1,020,065,782

Date of notice

26 Feb 2021

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

02 Mar 2021

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

TENAGA

02 Mar 2021

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

CS2-02032021-00016