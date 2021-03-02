Log in
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO: CS2-02032021-00016

03/02/2021
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

1

25 Feb 2021

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

200,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address of registered holder

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :- 200,000

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

1,020,065,78217.88

Total no of securities after change

1,020,065,782

Date of notice

26 Feb 2021

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

02 Mar 2021

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

TENAGA

02 Mar 2021

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

CS2-02032021-00016

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
