KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN DIPERBADANKAN REFERENCE NO: CS2-02032021-00036

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
|
Address
|
Level 36, Integra Tower
|
The Intermark
|
348 Jalan Tun Razak
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
KWAPACT6622007
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
incorporation
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Details of changes
|
No Date of change
1
01 Mar 2021
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
335,700
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address of registered holder
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Sale Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 335,700
Nature of interest
Direct and Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
375,749,191
Direct (%)
6.59
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
41,316,034
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
0.72
Total no of securities after change
417,065,225
Date of notice
02 Mar 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
02 Mar 2021
