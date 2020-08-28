Log in
Tenaga Nasional : 2Q Net Profit Fell 41%

08/28/2020 | 01:19am EDT

By Ben Otto

Tenaga Nasional Bhd.'s second-quarter net profit fell 41% on year, as electricity sales declined during the Covid-19 pandemic and the company faced higher tax expenses.

Net profit dropped to 653.3 million ringgit ($156.6 million) from MYR1.12 billion a year earlier, the Malaysian utility giant said in a stock-exchange filing Friday.

Revenue fell 15% to MYR10.89 billion as business activity declined amid large-scale movement restrictions designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tenaga Nasional said it anticipated a gradual recovery in performance for the rest of the year as the Malaysian economy opens further and government stimulus spending takes effect.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 51 200 M 12 269 M 12 269 M
Net income 2020 4 994 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net Debt 2020 39 410 M 9 444 M 9 444 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 63 435 M 15 192 M 15 201 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-16.14%15 192
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.58%59 578
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.3.05%14 926
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED3.50%8 773
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.2.13%6 424
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-0.57%5 187
