Tenaga Nasional : ALMOST RM15.9 MILLION WORTH OF AID FOR ALMOST 50,000 STUDENTS THIS YEAR

PRESS RELEASE
S.A. 2021/07/100 (HQ)
ALMOST RM15.9 MILLION WORTH OF AID FOR ALMOST 50,000 STUDENTS THIS YEAR
• TNB's corporate responsibilities continue despite the pandemic
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) efforts to empower the community through its corporate responsibility programmes under the education aspect has become increasingly important in facilitating learning at school level.
During this trying time, TNB continues its commitment by allocating almost RM15.9 million this year for the sponsorship of online learning equipment, basic school supplies as well as activities such as workshops, tuitions, and exam preparation.
"Since 2013, we have sponsored and carried out various programmes at school level with hope to nurture our future generation and ease the burden of B40 families especially in rural areas.
"Beginning with Program Sekolah PINTAR which was inspired by Khazanah Nasional, we have been able to hone the talent, excellence, and overall academic achievement of more than 4,088 students from under-served schools," said TNB Chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.
He said 11 schools in rural areas across the nation have been selected for the same programme this year with RM315,000 allocated for activities such as motivational camps, tuition classes, seminars, and examination workshops.
"Our sponsorship provides these students with opportunities to improve their self- development and academic performance. Between 2021 and 2023, the activities at all 11 PINTAR adopted schools will be organised with a total cost of RM945,000.
Under the Trust School Programme, TNB has spent RM32 million over five years or RM6.4 million a year for educational transformation programmes at eight selected schools in Perak, Terengganu, Selangor, and Kelantan.
Page 1 of 3
S.A. 2021/07/100 (HQ)
The programme which was a collaborative effort between TNB, the Ministry of Education, and Amir Foundation under Khazanah Nasional has benefitted 6,991 students from suburban schools.
"To help students from urban poor families within the neighbourhood of TNB Headquarters in Bangsar, we have taken the initiative to give out an allowance of RM1,500 a year for each student since 2018. Up until 2020, RM513,000 had been disbursed to 150 students.
"This yearly allowance was given for a period of three years since they were in Form Three. For the next three-year cycle starting 2021, another 150 students have received this allowance with an allocation of RM675,000," said Mahdzir.
TNB also supports efforts to bridge the digital gap through the provision of laptops, tablets, and internet data services for 150,000 secondary school students under Tabung Cerdik (CERDIK) that was set up by Yayasan Hasanah. TNB is one of the main sponsors with a contribution of RM5 million benefitting 3,165 students, from the overall sponsorship of RM150 million for 150,000 students.
For Ceria Ke Sekolah programme, 30,000 students from B40 families have and will receive school necessities with an allocation of RM3 million this year.
"In 2021, we have also allocated RM395,000 under the Better Brighter Vision (BBV) Programme to provide free spectacles for more than 1,000 primary and secondary school students.
"The programme has made it possible for 1,324 students from B40 families to keep up with their studies better since it was first introduced in 2019. Insya Allah, we will continue with the BBV programme once the school session reopens.
"This year, TNB has also given out sponsorship in various forms to over 96 Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) and schools in Peninsular Malaysia to organise various school activities with an allocation of RM536,000 up until June 2021," said Mahdzir.
Released in Kuala Lumpur on 18 July 2021 at 11:00 am
Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /
Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524
or email us at media@tnb.com.my
Page 2 of 3
S.A. 2021/07/100 (HQ)
TNB Chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid
Page 3 of 3
Disclaimer
TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 18 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2021 03:44:04 UTC.