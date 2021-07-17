Tenaga Nasional : ALMOST RM15.9 MILLION WORTH OF AID FOR ALMOST 50,000 STUDENTS THIS YEAR

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/07/100 (HQ)

ALMOST RM15.9 MILLION WORTH OF AID FOR ALMOST 50,000 STUDENTS THIS YEAR

• TNB's corporate responsibilities continue despite the pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) efforts to empower the community through its corporate responsibility programmes under the education aspect has become increasingly important in facilitating learning at school level.

During this trying time, TNB continues its commitment by allocating almost RM15.9 million this year for the sponsorship of online learning equipment, basic school supplies as well as activities such as workshops, tuitions, and exam preparation.

"Since 2013, we have sponsored and carried out various programmes at school level with hope to nurture our future generation and ease the burden of B40 families especially in rural areas.

"Beginning with Program Sekolah PINTAR which was inspired by Khazanah Nasional, we have been able to hone the talent, excellence, and overall academic achievement of more than 4,088 students from under-served schools," said TNB Chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said 11 schools in rural areas across the nation have been selected for the same programme this year with RM315,000 allocated for activities such as motivational camps, tuition classes, seminars, and examination workshops.

"Our sponsorship provides these students with opportunities to improve their self- development and academic performance. Between 2021 and 2023, the activities at all 11 PINTAR adopted schools will be organised with a total cost of RM945,000.

Under the Trust School Programme, TNB has spent RM32 million over five years or RM6.4 million a year for educational transformation programmes at eight selected schools in Perak, Terengganu, Selangor, and Kelantan.

