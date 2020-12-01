Tenaga Nasional : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-01122020-00032

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19
|
Bangunan KWSP
|
Jalan Raja Laut
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
incorporation
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Details of changes
|
No Date of change
1
26 Nov 2020
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1,212,400
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address of registered holder
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :-1,212,400
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Direct Interest990,944,28217.37
Total no of securities after change
990,944,282
Date of notice
27 Nov 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
01 Dec 2020
Company Name
Stock Name
Date Announced
Category
Reference Number
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
TENAGA
01 Dec 2020
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
CS2-01122020-00032
