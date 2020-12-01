Tenaga Nasional : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-01122020-00032

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD Address Tingkat 19 Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur 50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia. Company No. EPF ACT 1991 Nationality/Country of Malaysia incorporation Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change

1

26 Nov 2020

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 1,212,400 Disposed Direct Interest

Name of registered holder

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address of registered holder

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :-1,212,400

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Direct Interest990,944,28217.37

Total no of securities after change

990,944,282

Date of notice

27 Nov 2020

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

01 Dec 2020

