Tenaga Nasional : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO CS2-13102020-00033

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
08 Oct 2020
300,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of
registered holder
Address of
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
2
270,000
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Direct Interest
994,353,482
17.43
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Announcement Info
Company Name
Stock Name
Date Announced
Category
09 Oct 2020
13 Oct 2020
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
TENAGA
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-13102020-00033
Attachments
