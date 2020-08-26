Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Tenaga Nasional    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO CS2-26082020-00013

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:37am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

21 Aug 2020

1,000,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

registered holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Purchase of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :- 1,000,000

Direct Interest

986,442,982

17.29

986,442,982

24 Aug 2020

26 Aug 2020

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

26 Aug 2020

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-26082020-00013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 09:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENAGA NASIONAL
05:37aTENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-26082020-00013
PU
08/25TENAGA NASIONAL : half-yearly earnings release
08/24TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-24082020-00043
PU
08/17TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-17082020-00022
PU
08/14TENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-1408..
PU
08/14TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-14082020-00027
PU
08/12TENAGA NASIONAL : Tnb's debut rm3 billion sukuk wakalah programme oversubscribed
PU
08/12TENAGA NASIONAL : Terbitan pertama sukuk wakalah tnb bernilai rm3 bilion terlebi..
PU
08/11TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-11082020-00046
PU
08/10TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-08072020-00060
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 200 M 12 278 M 12 278 M
Net income 2020 4 994 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
Net Debt 2020 39 410 M 9 451 M 9 451 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 4,64%
Capitalization 62 865 M 15 079 M 15 075 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAGA NASIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,99 MYR
Last Close Price 11,02 MYR
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-16.89%15 079
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.92%59 038
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.2.26%14 727
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED2.40%8 569
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.1.32%6 356
ENERGY ABSOLUTE0.57%5 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group