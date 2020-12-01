Log in
TENAGA NASIONAL

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-01122020-00052

12/01/2020 | 05:05am EST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Address

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak

Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

KWAPACT6622007

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

1

01 Dec 2020

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1,000,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Address of registered holder

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Purchase Of Shares Managed By KWAP:- 1,000,000

Nature of interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

368,306,991

Direct (%)

6.46

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

43,399,034

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

0.76

Total no of securities after change

411,706,025

Date of notice

01 Dec 2020

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

01 Dec 2020

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

TENAGA

01 Dec 2020

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

CS2-01122020-00052

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:04:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 50 250 M 12 325 M 12 325 M
Net income 2020 4 269 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
Net Debt 2020 45 439 M 11 145 M 11 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 4,71%
Capitalization 57 503 M 14 115 M 14 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAGA NASIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,11 MYR
Last Close Price 10,08 MYR
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-17.04%14 115
NEXTERA ENERGY21.56%144 168
ENEL S.P.A.18.35%101 671
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.67%83 808
ORSTED A/S63.14%75 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.59%68 194
