Tenaga Nasional : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-01122020-00052

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address
Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
KWAPACT6622007
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
1
01 Dec 2020
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1,000,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address of registered holder
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Purchase Of Shares Managed By KWAP:- 1,000,000
Nature of interest
Direct and Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
368,306,991
Direct (%)
6.46
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
43,399,034
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
0.76
Total no of securities after change
411,706,025
Date of notice
01 Dec 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
01 Dec 2020
Company Name
Stock Name
Date Announced
Category
Reference Number
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
TENAGA
01 Dec 2020
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
CS2-01122020-00052
