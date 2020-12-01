Tenaga Nasional : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-01122020-00052

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) Address Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur 50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia. Company No. KWAPACT6622007 Nationality/Country of Malaysia incorporation Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change

1

01 Dec 2020

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 1,000,000 Acquired Direct Interest

Name of registered holder

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Address of registered holder

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Purchase Of Shares Managed By KWAP:- 1,000,000

Nature of interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

368,306,991

Direct (%)

6.46

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

43,399,034

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

0.76

Total no of securities after change

411,706,025

Date of notice

01 Dec 2020

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

01 Dec 2020

