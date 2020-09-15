Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Tenaga Nasional    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-15092020-00074

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:47am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Address

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak

Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

KWAPACT6622007

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

14 Sep 2020

1,000,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

registered holder

Address of

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala

registered holder

Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Purchase Of Shares Managed By KWAP's :- 1,000,000

Direct and Indirect Interest

361,806,991

6.34

42,044,734

0.74

403,851,725

15 Sep 2020

15 Sep 2020

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

15 Sep 2020

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-15092020-00074

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENAGA NASIONAL
05:47aTENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-1509..
PU
09/14TENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-1409..
PU
09/11TENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-1109..
PU
09/11TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-11092020-00049
PU
09/10TENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-0104..
PU
09/10TENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-1009..
PU
09/10TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-10092020-00030
PU
09/10TENAGA NASIONAL : Interim Dividend
PU
09/08TENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-0809..
PU
08/28TENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-2808..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 775 M 12 294 M 12 294 M
Net income 2020 4 417 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
Net Debt 2020 39 481 M 9 560 M 9 560 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 4,29%
Capitalization 63 778 M 15 394 M 15 443 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAGA NASIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,36 MYR
Last Close Price 11,18 MYR
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-15.69%15 394
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.13.71%67 523
FORTUM OYJ-22.66%17 948
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-3.50%13 926
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-1.00%8 513
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.2.74%6 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group