TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-28082020-00058

08/28/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Address

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak

Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

KWAPACT6622007

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

27 Aug 2020

736,100

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

registered holder

Address of

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala

registered holder

Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Purchase Of Shares Managed By KWAP's :- 736,100

Direct Interest

353,435,491

6.2

42,117,734

0.74

395,553,225

28 Aug 2020

28 Aug 2020

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

28 Aug 2020

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-28082020-00058

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:27:24 UTC
