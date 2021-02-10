Tenaga Nasional : TNB APPOINTS BAHARIN DIN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE 1 MARCH 2021

PRESS STATEMENT

TNB APPOINTS BAHARIN DIN AS PRESIDENT AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE 1 MARCH 2021

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)'s Board of Directors today appointed Datuk Ir. Baharin bin Din as TNB's new President and Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1st March 2021.

Baharin succeeds Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who has been appointed by the Ministry of Finance to helm the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) as its Chief Executive Officer, starting 1st March 2021. He has served as President and CEO of TNB since April 2019.

Baharin is currently TNB's Chief Distribution Network Officer, overseeing the largest business division in TNB. He has served in TNB for 36 years, beginning in 1985 as an assistant engineer (construction). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from UNITEN, Malaysia / Bond University, Sydney.

"The Board of Directors wishes to extend our appreciation to Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah for his service. Throughout his tenure he has endeavoured as part of his mandate, to improve transparency and corporate governance, as well as enhance efficiencies within the organization. We wish him every success as he continues to serve the nation in his new role," said Dato' Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Chairman of TNB.

"We would also like to congratulate Datuk Baharin on his appointment. I am confident that he will steer TNB steadily on its journey towards our strategic aspiration to be a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and internationally. He brings with him a wealth of experience and is focused on delivering TNB's ambitious growth agenda," said Dato'

Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Chairman of TNB.

TNB has delivered several key initiatives against its strategic plan over the last two years, which include concluding material transformational moves such as the carve out of the Generation and Retail Business divisions into independent subsidiaries, and completing acquisitions of strategic renewable energy assets internationally.

"Despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the MCO, TNB has remained operationally stable and recorded respectable financial performances with good returns to its valued shareholders. The Board of Directors and I look forward to seeing the organisation progress on this steady track under Datuk Baharin's leadership," said Dato' Seri Mahdzir.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 10 February 2021, 2:15 pm

