Tenaga Nasional : TNB & MALAYSIAN NATURE SOCIETY GREENS NEGERI SEMBILAN COASTAL AREA WITH MANGROVE TREES

PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2021/01/30 (HQ)

TNB & MALAYSIAN NATURE SOCIETY GREENS

NEGERI SEMBILAN COASTAL AREA WITH MANGROVE TREES

Target to plant 1,000 mangrove trees in Chuah, P Dickson by 2022

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) continues its commitment to a greener and more sustainable environment through the rehabilitation of Negeri Sembilan's coastal area by planting 1,000 mangrove tree in Chuah, Port Dickson from January 2021 to January 2022.

TNB General Manager (Corporate Affairs), Datuk Omar Sidek said the project with Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) is a testament to one of TNB's main pillars of Corporate Responsibilities, which is caring for the environment.

"We are glad to partner with MNS as this project is not only in line with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), but also helps to solve various environmental issues whilst benefiting local communities and wildlife," he said.

The coastal area along the Malacca Strait has been long affected by erosion and land degradation. The mangrove serves as the first line of defence against the high tide and becomes the habitat for fish, cockles and crabs that can become a source of income for fishermen.

Since 2013, TNB has planted 23,600 mangrove saplings in its mangrove rehabilitation programme in Sungai Limau and Kampung Sungai Tiram in Manjung, Perak; Kampung Kuala Sungai Acheh, Nibong Tebal, Pulau Pinang; Kampung Kuantan, Kuala Selangor, Selangor; Kampung Dew, Taiping and Pasir Panjang, Kinta, Perak; Kampung Sungai Timun, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan; and Kampung Yak Yah, Kemaman, Terengganu.

The initiative in Chuah also marks the second collaboration for TNB with MNS. Prior, TNB and MNS joined hands to plant 1,000 saplings for the Mangrove Tree Planting Programme in Pulau Ketam, Perlis in December 2019, with the support from Perlis State Government and the state Forestry Department.

MNS Executive Director, I.S. Shanmugaraj said with TNB's support, the program aims to create a new habitat for wildlife such as otters, birds, reptiles, and providing a sustainable and long- term seafood supply.