TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional : TNB & MALAYSIAN NATURE SOCIETY GREENS NEGERI SEMBILAN COASTAL AREA WITH MANGROVE TREES

01/24/2021 | 03:50am EST
PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2021/01/30 (HQ)

TNB & MALAYSIAN NATURE SOCIETY GREENS

NEGERI SEMBILAN COASTAL AREA WITH MANGROVE TREES

  • Target to plant 1,000 mangrove trees in Chuah, P Dickson by 2022

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) continues its commitment to a greener and more sustainable environment through the rehabilitation of Negeri Sembilan's coastal area by planting 1,000 mangrove tree in Chuah, Port Dickson from January 2021 to January 2022.

TNB General Manager (Corporate Affairs), Datuk Omar Sidek said the project with Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) is a testament to one of TNB's main pillars of Corporate Responsibilities, which is caring for the environment.

"We are glad to partner with MNS as this project is not only in line with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), but also helps to solve various environmental issues whilst benefiting local communities and wildlife," he said.

The coastal area along the Malacca Strait has been long affected by erosion and land degradation. The mangrove serves as the first line of defence against the high tide and becomes the habitat for fish, cockles and crabs that can become a source of income for fishermen.

Since 2013, TNB has planted 23,600 mangrove saplings in its mangrove rehabilitation programme in Sungai Limau and Kampung Sungai Tiram in Manjung, Perak; Kampung Kuala Sungai Acheh, Nibong Tebal, Pulau Pinang; Kampung Kuantan, Kuala Selangor, Selangor; Kampung Dew, Taiping and Pasir Panjang, Kinta, Perak; Kampung Sungai Timun, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan; and Kampung Yak Yah, Kemaman, Terengganu.

The initiative in Chuah also marks the second collaboration for TNB with MNS. Prior, TNB and MNS joined hands to plant 1,000 saplings for the Mangrove Tree Planting Programme in Pulau Ketam, Perlis in December 2019, with the support from Perlis State Government and the state Forestry Department.

MNS Executive Director, I.S. Shanmugaraj said with TNB's support, the program aims to create a new habitat for wildlife such as otters, birds, reptiles, and providing a sustainable and long- term seafood supply.

"This project will help rehabilitate our coastal canopies and it will be part of the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSa)," said Shanmugaraj.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 24 January 2021, 11:45 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

Or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) General Manager (Corporate Affairs), Datuk Omar Sidek (right) presenting a cheque to Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) Executive Director, I.S. Shanmugaraj for the collaboration between TNB and MNS in planting 1,000 mangrove tree in Chuah, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan on 12 January 2021. Looking on is MNS Marketing & Partnership Manager, Raffi Ismail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 08:49:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
