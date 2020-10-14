Tenaga Nasional : TNB Operations to Continue during Conditional Movement Control Order

14/10/2020

In response to the announcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor, kindly note that operations for meter readings and delivery of TNB physical bills will continue as usual.

The safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority. We are adhering to the Government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), including the proper use of face masks and maintaining social distance.

In the meantime, residential customers will continue to enjoy the Economic Stimulus Discount up to 50 percent based on their monthly electricity consumption under the Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN), which is extended until 31 December 2020.