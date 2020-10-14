Log in
TENAGA NASIONAL

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional : TNB Operations to Continue during Conditional Movement Control Order

10/14/2020

14/10/2020

In response to the announcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor, kindly note that operations for meter readings and delivery of TNB physical bills will continue as usual.

The safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority. We are adhering to the Government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), including the proper use of face masks and maintaining social distance.

In the meantime, residential customers will continue to enjoy the Economic Stimulus Discount up to 50 percent based on their monthly electricity consumption under the Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN), which is extended until 31 December 2020.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:59:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 50 775 M 12 245 M 12 245 M
Net income 2020 4 402 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net Debt 2020 39 432 M 9 509 M 9 509 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 58 073 M 14 000 M 14 005 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,36 MYR
Last Close Price 10,18 MYR
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-23.23%14 000
NEXTERA ENERGY24.49%149 671
ENEL S.P.A.8.70%90 321
IBERDROLA, S.A.21.41%80 104
ORSTED A/S52.39%69 952
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.48%69 171
