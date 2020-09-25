Tenaga Nasional : TNB POWERS MALAYSIA AIRLINES BERHAD WITH GREEN ENERGY

PRESS RELEASE S.A. 2020/09/63 (HQ) TNB POWERS MALAYSIA AIRLINES BERHAD WITH GREEN ENERGY Largest solar panel installation by TNB's GSPARX

RM15 mil in electricity savings for Malaysia Airlines Berhad Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), through its renewable energy retail arm, GSPARX Sdn Bhd ("GSPARX") has inked an agreement with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) to install solar panels on four of MAB's buildings at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Under the Solar Supply Agreement (SSA), MAB is expected to save almost RM15 million in electricity bills throughout a 21-year period as they tap into GSPARX's expertise in the installation and operation of rooftop solar PV panels. The agreement was signed by Malaysia Airlines Berhad Chief Financial Officer, Boo Hui Yee and TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan at Malaysia Airlines' Engineering Complex in the KLIA South Support Zone yesterday. It was witnessed by Group Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) & Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Captain Izham Ismail and TNB President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. The solar photovoltaic (PV) panels to be installed will have a capacity of 2.210 megawatt peak (MWp), capable of generating about 2.86 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy per year. The project is the largest installation at a single site for GSPARX. The project will benefit MAB in its long-term pursuit of reducing CO2 emissions. Once completed in April 2021, the green energy generated from the project is expected to offset about 2,022 metric ton of carbon dioxide emission for the first year, or approximately 56,638 metric ton of emission until 2050. This translates to approximately 12,197 cars taken off the road or 933,520 trees grown, said Amir Hamzah. He also said that at a time when nations struggle with the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, corporates like Malaysia Airlines and TNB are taking strong positions on climate change efforts, particularly in reduction of carbon emissions. "TNB has taken a firm position with its recently renewed aspiration to be a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and internationally. To this end, we will be driving a significant shift in our generation portfolio towards more renewable sources, and have stated our intent to make the recently commissioned Jimah East Power Plant in Negeri Sembilan, TNB's last greenfield coal-fired power plant." Page 1 of 4

S.A. 2020/09/63 (HQ) Amir Hamzah added that TNB is steadily building on its RE portfolio both domestically and abroad, with a view to achieve 1,700 MW by 2025, and to support the nation's target of 20% RE by 2025. Apart from large-scale generation assets, TNB is also actively supporting RE growth in the distributed generation space, through partnerships like the solar PV project with MAB, to help customers become prosumers. Amir Hamzah also highlighted that RE partnerships that TNB undertakes are also at the core of effecting a chain of economic activity towards building a solar manufacturing hub in Malaysia. "This is aligned with a set of six focus areas TNB is championing to support the nation's economic recovery post the impact of the MCO and COVID-19 pandemic. Besides building a global solar manufacturing hub, the other focus areas include investing in the grid, energy efficiency, electrifying mobility, advancing connectivity and reskilling." Captain Izham Ismail said, "This is indeed another important step in our ongoing journey towards becoming a greener and sustainable airline. Sustainability encompasses the entire supply chain of a business, and we believe that anything that has a beneficial impact on the planet can also have a positive financial impact. "Malaysia Airlines and its sister companies under MAG have introduced more than 40 initiatives in the past three years to reduce its carbon footprint - from the adoption of new aircraft technology (with its A350-900), improved operating processes, sustainable alternative fuels and working towards the targets outlined as part of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) programme. This new milestone marks the next step forward in MAG's long-term commitment to play a greater role in driving sustainability efforts for Malaysia and the aviation industry, as evident in our collaboration with GSPARX today," Izham ended. TNB's RE Initiatives TNB continues to work towards achieving its renewable energy (RE) target of 1,700MW installed capacity by 2025, both domestically and internationally. This will contribute to the Government's own target of having 20 per cent of the country's electricity generation mix from renewable sources by 2025. TNB's total domestic and international portfolio currently stands at approximately 750 MW of solar and wind energy. Page 2 of 4

S.A. 2020/09/63 (HQ) About GSPARX GSPARX is a wholly owned subsidiary of TNB, established in January 2018. It is actively working on strategic partnerships with various companies and organisations to offer its expertise in rooftop solar panels installation, a relatively untapped market in the renewable energy space in Malaysia. Through GSPARX's Zero Capex Solution, commercial and industrial customers can now generate their own clean solar energy on their rooftop to help reduce the electricity bills. For more information, please visit https://www.tnb.com.my/solar/ or https://www.gsparx.com/. About Malaysia Airlines Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. Malaysia Airlines embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia, capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points. Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business portfolios aimed at serving Malaysian air travel needs. Via our alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity with seamless journeys to 1,000 destinations across 150 plus countries, and access to over 650 airport lounges worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.malaysiaairlines.com. Released in Kuala Lumpur on 25 September 2020 at 10:30 amKindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /Grace Tan at 016-6626229 /Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524 or email us at media@tnb.com.my For Malaysia Airlines Berhad Khairunnisak Dzun Nurin Mobile: +6019 272 4926 Email: khairunnisak.dzunnurin@malaysiaairlines.com Noraishah Mohammad Shamsudin Mobile: +6012 268 1419 Email: noraishah.mohammadshamsudin@malaysiaairlines.com Page 3 of 4

S.A. 2020/09/63 (HQ) TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan (third from right) and MAB Chief Financial Officer, Boo Hui Yee (third from left) exchanged the Solar Supply Agreement (SSA) document between GSPARX Sdn Bhd and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) for solar panel installation on MAB's four buildings at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Also present were TNB President/Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan (second from right) and Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) cum MAB Chief Executive Officer, Captain Izham Ismail (second from left). Page 4 of 4

