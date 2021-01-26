Tenaga Nasional : TNB RAMPS UP MANGROVE REHABILITATION WITH 7,000 SAPLINGS TO BE PLANTED IN MANJUNG, PERAK

PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2021/01/31 (HQ)

TNB RAMPS UP MANGROVE REHABILITATION

WITH 7,000 SAPLINGS TO BE PLANTED IN MANJUNG, PERAK

23,600 saplings planted in the Peninsular since 2013

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is extending its mangrove rehabilitation project with a target to plant 7,000 saplings in Sungai Limau, Manjung in Perak over a two-year period ending December 2022.

The green initiative is the second phase of community-based project comprising a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Global Environment Centre (GEC); Manjung District and Land Office; the association of Sungai Limau community; Sahabat Hutan Bakau Kuala Gula; and Sahabat Hutan Bakau Lekir Sitiawan.

Under the first phase of this initiative, 10,600 saplings were planted in an area of about four hectares in Manjung.

"We embarked on this collaborative effort in 2019 to promote a sense of ownership among the local communities to continue protecting mangrove that provide essential habitat for thousands of species."

"We are happy to announce that aquatic life like crabs have returned to the area, indicating a healthy ecological balance of the mangrove," said TNB General Manager (Corporate Affairs), Datuk Omar Sidek.

Mangrove rehabilitation has been one of TNB's Corporate Responsibility activities since 2013.

A total of 23,600 saplings have been planted so far, with 18,800 in Manjung alone; and 4,800 in other places in Perak, Selangor, Perlis and Penang. With 7,000 to be planted in Manjung and 1,000 in Jimah, Port Dickson, 31,600 saplings will be planted by 2022.

"As a corporation that cares for the environment, we are committed to having a greener earth, in harmony with our core values of Mindfulness in which we respect and take care of the community and the environment," added Omar.

GEC Director, Faizal Parish said the mangrove saplings planting in Sungai Limau helps to kick- start the ecological restoration process to the area that has been degraded by the lack of natural tidal flow.