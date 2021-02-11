Tenaga Nasional : TNB'S ‘NIAN-TASTIC NEW START' GETS FANTASTIC RECEPTION

PRESS STATEMENT

TNB'S 'NIAN-TASTIC NEW START' GETS FANTASTIC RECEPTION

 6.08 million views since its YouTube premier on 2 February

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) Chinese New Year short film 'Nian-tastic New Start' garnered over 6.08 million views after a week of its release on the social media.

With over 30,000 engagements across social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook,

Instagram and Twitter, the film which draws in TNB's fun and quirky take on the Chinese

legend of Nian has brought over 600 comments and over 5,900 reactions.

"Thank you to netizens in Malaysia and beyond, for your overwhelming response to our latest

Chinese New Year film."

"We hope and believe the embedded message of the need for resilience and positivity during these trying times is well received by all," said TNB Chief Corporate Services Officer, Mohamad

Ariff Zainol.

Since its YouTube premier on 2 February 2021, the film which highlights the age-old wisdom and timeless folklore about Chinese New Year customs has accumulated more than 5,200 social media shares.

Behind the witty antics of the actors and the fresh twist to the Chinese legend, 'Nian-tastic New Start' celebrates the spirit of joy and positivity as villagers who are haunted by the

mythical beast Nian go on a quest to seek the help of a wise master, in an attempt to restore peace to their village.

Depicting how the practice of wearing red clothes while having family reunions at houses with bright red lantern decorations; lighting of firecrackers; and loud sounds from the beating of drums on the eve of the New Year became a tradition, the film highlights the message of unity in overcoming adversity.

"To our customers who will be celebrating Chinese New Year, 'xīn nián kuài lè ' or Happy New Year," said Ariff.

"In ushering the Year of the Ox, we would like to encourage all our customers to follow and prioritise electrical safety."

He also advised the public to follow the necessary precautions when securing electrical appliances and electrical cables.

The five-minute 'Nian-tastic New Start' can be watched on TNB YouTube channel

(www.youtube.com/TENAGAofficial). A shorter version of the film is also being aired over terrestrial TV channels starting from yesterday, 10 February 2021.

