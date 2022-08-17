Tenaga Nasional : TNB TO INVEST RM20 BILLION CAPEX PER ANNUM IN DRIVING RESPONSIBLE ENERGY TRANSITION JOURNEY UP TO 20

PRESS RELEASE

TNB TO INVEST RM20 BILLION CAPEX PER ANNUM

IN DRIVING RESPONSIBLE ENERGY TRANSITION JOURNEY UP TO 2050

Responsible Energy Transition journey to decarbonise with the potential to more than double its EBIT

Regional Interconnection will enable wider RE resources, and help decarbonise ASEAN power system

The grid will provide TNB with potential earnings of RM7 billion by 2050

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will invest around RM20 billion per year over the next 28 years as capital expenditure (CAPEX) for initiatives to fast-track TNB's Energy Transition Plan that aspires to reduce its emissions intensity to net zero by 2050.

"The investment will pave the way for TNB's journey towards its net zero aspiration and will open opportunities in more than doubling its EBIT, " said TNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Dato' Indera Ir. Baharin Din.

"This Responsible Energy Transition journey will bring positive business growth to the Group, even as we accelerate our efforts to decarbonise," he said at TNB's Energy Transition Plan 2050 Gallery Walk in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The one-day event was attended by the senior leaders of TNB's major shareholders including Khazanah Nasional, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) and Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) as well as fund managers and analysts. It was held to shed more details on TNB's initiatives to fast-track the pursuit of its sustainability aspiration. Earlier this month, TNB announced initiatives to accelerate its sustainability agenda (initially announced in August last year) and shared progress on its Energy Transition (ET) plan.

Baharin told the forum that as TNB continues to invest in the Grid of the Future, the company will grow its Regulated Asset base to RM100 billion by 2050.

"We will pursue Regional Interconnection that will allow for a wider reallocation of renewable energy resources that will help decarbonise the ASEAN power system as well as strengthen the security of supply. The grid will provide the Group with potential earnings of RM7 billion by 2050."

