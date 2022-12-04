Tenaga Nasional : TNB URGES GLOBAL COLLABORATION IN JOURNEY TOWARDS A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

PRESS RELEASE

TNB URGES GLOBAL COLLABORATION IN JOURNEY TOWARDS A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Electricity security & affordability stays crucial for energy transition in developing countries

TNB to explore opportunities for partnerships & investments with EU counterparts to deploy EVs, embark on hydrogen, expanding decentralised RE

TNB recognise the advancement of interconnections in Europe and is an aspiration for ASEAN countries

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has called for energy players as well as public and private sectors around the globe to continuously engage, collaborate and leverage each other best practices in the journey towards a sustainable future.

Speaking at ENLIT Europe 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany, TNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Dato' Indera Ir. Baharin Din emphasised that as the world is rapidly changing, energy is the biggest driver of transformation. At the same time, the trilemma between energy equity, environmental and energy security remain the biggest challenges in the energy transition.

The three-day ENLIT Europe 2022 which ended on December 1 is a gathering of thought leaders, visionaries, top officials and experts in the energy industry. The summit brought together over 4,000 delegates of like-minded organisations and industry players worldwide who are on the same energy transition journey to collaborate, innovate and discuss the most pressing issues in the energy sector.

He pointed out that for developing nations, "the core of an ideal energy system remains in balancing the energy trilemma, where access to affordable energy and security of supply are key."

Malaysians benefit from amongst the most competitive electricity tariff in Southeast Asia and TNB's System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) is 45 minutes which is currently at par with the best-developed countries in the world.

For TNB, energy transition represents both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge is the need to rapidly transition to a lower carbon world while meeting the growing expectations of TNB's shareholders and stakeholders.

"The scale and speed of energy transition (ET) is a question of economics. Thus, we believe that managing these challenges will require a gradual transition. Governments will be key in this transition by helping introduce innovative financing schemes and policies that ease the transition and reduce risks."

