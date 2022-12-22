Tenaga Nasional : TNB WITH THREE COMPANIES STUDY FUEL SOURCES AND THEIR CHAIN TO STRENGTHEN THE ENERGY TRANSITION

PRESS RELEASE
TNB WITH THREE COMPANIES
STUDY FUEL SOURCES AND THEIR CHAIN TO STRENGTHEN THE ENERGY TRANSITION
Joint study of ESG development, RE, green energy ecosystem and resource supply chain
Potential use of biomass pellets from bamboo as fuel
Leveraging the entire ammonia supply chain and alternative raw materials
TNB Fuel Services Sdn Bhd (TNBF) established a strategic partnership with three high- performing companies to conduct a study of fuel sources for generation and its chain in strengthening the energy transition journey of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), thus supporting the country's aspirations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB recently signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MNA Fuel Services Sdn Bhd (MNAF), Itochu Malaysia Sdn Bhd (ITOCHU) and Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (CIMA).
A study conducted with MNAF will develop the potential of agricultural resources as fuel for the energy generation sector by involving the development of biomass pellets from bamboo.
Collaboration with ITOCHU also involves research on the entire supply chain of ammonia as a new source of fuel while CIMA covers collaboration in various business areas including the supply of fuel, alternative raw materials, research and technical skills sharing.
President and Chief Executive Officer of TNB, Dato' Indera Ir. Baharin Din said, this collaboration between TNB and strategic business partners will further strengthen TNB's support for the government's green agenda in an effort to achieve a more sustainable future for the well-being of the people.
"In line with national aspirations, the journey towards sustainable technology requires significant changes in the way we select and develop research programs, technologies and the necessary equipment and manpower.
"This is one of the strategic collaborations carried out by TNBF with each of the companies involved who have extensive experience in their respective fields," he said while speaking at the MoU document exchange ceremony with the three companies here, on Tuesday 20 December 2022.
Among those present were the Chairman of CIMA, Dato' Zaiviji Ismail Abdullah; Managing Director of ITOCHU, Dai Hoshiai; MNAF Managing Director, Zulkifli Ahmad; Senior General Manager of SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd, Mohd Hamim Imam Mustain; TNB's Chief Regulatory & Stakeholder Management Officer, Datuk Ts. Shamsul Ahmad and TNBF Managing Director, Jamal Yusoff.
All of these MoUs target the implementation of joint studies in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) development, Renewable Energy (RE), green energy ecosystems, resource supply chain management, and leveraging technical expertise within the organization.
According to Baharin, it is part of TNB's strategy in the future to use greener technology progressively in an effort to meet the awareness and expectations of ecosystems that reduce climate change.
"We also believe green energy is important towards creating a sustainable energy industry. Therefore, we are very pleased to cooperate with a strategic partner who I believe will continue to contribute to the success of the national agenda," he said.
This TNBF initiative further strengthens TNB's energy transition with the aspiration of a sustainability agenda that targets zero carbon emissions by 2050 with a commitment to reduce its intensity by 35% including through a 50% reduction in coal generation by 2035.
Also at the ceremony, TNBF, which was established by the government as the nation's nominated fuel supplier and structured as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB, was awarded the Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) by SIRIM for its ability to operate according to international standards.
Released in Kuala Lumpur on 22 December 2022 at 3:30pm
About TNB Fuel Services Sdn Bhd (TNBF)
TNB Fuel Services Sdn Bhd (TNBF) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad established as the nation's nominated fuel supplier. In 2018, TNBF emerged as the first organization in Malaysia to receive the CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard Award certification which is headquartered in the United Kingdom.
About ITOCHU Malaysia Sdn Bhd
ITOCHU Malaysia Sdn Bhd is an international trading company, owned by the ITOCHU Corporation family, which is the largest global integrated company that has developed and grown for 150 years with approximately 130 bases in 65 countries and operations covering a wide spectrum of industries.
During this time, ITOCHU Malaysia Sdn Bhd has grown into a global player with a strong regional network. Its business areas include machinery, metals & minerals, chemicals & plastics, food & general goods.
About MNA Fuel Services Sdn Bhd (MNAF)
MNA Fuel Services Sdn Bhd (MNAF) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MNA Energy Sdn Bhd (MNAE) which was established in 2016, developing the next-generation Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) which is ready to help accelerate the green energy transition.
The company is also involved in planting and replanting, preserving and conserving forests and timber, including clearing forest areas, estates and farms as well as engaging in the layout of towns, villages and industrial sites and also running a rattan and bamboo collection business.
About Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (CIMA)
Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (CIMA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UEM Group Berhad, Malaysia's leading engineering-based infrastructure and services conglomerate, involved in various iconic projects redefining the country's infrastructure landscape from highways, bridges and railways to integrated development since 1975.
It has become the building materials partner of choice in Malaysia as well as the regional market and is one of the leading cement manufacturers in Malaysia. It is known for the production and distribution of high-quality cement and actively participates in sustainability initiatives initiated by the government.
Among those present from left - Deputy General Manager ITOCHU, Ng Mun Kiet; Chief Financial Officer MNAF, Koay Hean Yeow; Managing Director MNAF, Zulkifli Ahmad; Managing Director TNBF, Jamal Yusoff; President and Chief Executive Officer of TNB as Chairman of the TNBF Board of Directors, Dato' Indera Ir. Baharin Din; Chairman of CIMA, Dato' Zaiviji Ismail Abdullah; TNB's Chief Regulatory & Stakeholder Management Officer, Datuk Ts. Shamsul Ahmad; Managing Director of CIMA, Sharuddin Omar Hashim; Managing Director of ITOCHU, Dai Hoshiai.
