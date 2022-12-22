Tenaga Nasional : TNB WITH THREE COMPANIES STUDY FUEL SOURCES AND THEIR CHAIN TO STRENGTHEN THE ENERGY TRANSITION

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2022/12/22_98 (HQ)

TNB WITH THREE COMPANIES

STUDY FUEL SOURCES AND THEIR CHAIN TO STRENGTHEN THE ENERGY TRANSITION

Joint study of ESG development, RE, green energy ecosystem and resource supply chain

Potential use of biomass pellets from bamboo as fuel

Leveraging the entire ammonia supply chain and alternative raw materials

TNB Fuel Services Sdn Bhd (TNBF) established a strategic partnership with three high- performing companies to conduct a study of fuel sources for generation and its chain in strengthening the energy transition journey of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), thus supporting the country's aspirations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB recently signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MNA Fuel Services Sdn Bhd (MNAF), Itochu Malaysia Sdn Bhd (ITOCHU) and Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (CIMA).

A study conducted with MNAF will develop the potential of agricultural resources as fuel for the energy generation sector by involving the development of biomass pellets from bamboo.

Collaboration with ITOCHU also involves research on the entire supply chain of ammonia as a new source of fuel while CIMA covers collaboration in various business areas including the supply of fuel, alternative raw materials, research and technical skills sharing.

President and Chief Executive Officer of TNB, Dato' Indera Ir. Baharin Din said, this collaboration between TNB and strategic business partners will further strengthen TNB's support for the government's green agenda in an effort to achieve a more sustainable future for the well-being of the people.

"In line with national aspirations, the journey towards sustainable technology requires significant changes in the way we select and develop research programs, technologies and the necessary equipment and manpower.

"This is one of the strategic collaborations carried out by TNBF with each of the companies involved who have extensive experience in their respective fields," he said while speaking at the MoU document exchange ceremony with the three companies here, on Tuesday 20 December 2022.

Page 1 of 5