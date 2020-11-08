Tenaga Nasional : TNB and MBS Collaborate to Reduce Carbon Footprint

27/10/2020
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), through its renewable energy retail arm GSPARX Sdn Bhd (GSPARX) has inked an agreement with Seremban City Council (MBS) to install solar panels on the rooftop of MBS office.
Throughout the 21-year contract of the Supply Agreement of Renewable Energy (SARE) signed yesterday, MBS is expected to save up to RM3.2 million in electricity bills. The solar panel installation, with a capacity of 720 kilowatt peak (kWp) is expected to be completed in April 2021.
