TENAGA NASIONAL

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional : TNB and MBS Collaborate to Reduce Carbon Footprint

11/08/2020 | 11:34pm EST

27/10/2020

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), through its renewable energy retail arm GSPARX Sdn Bhd (GSPARX) has inked an agreement with Seremban City Council (MBS) to install solar panels on the rooftop of MBS office.

Throughout the 21-year contract of the Supply Agreement of Renewable Energy (SARE) signed yesterday, MBS is expected to save up to RM3.2 million in electricity bills. The solar panel installation, with a capacity of 720 kilowatt peak (kWp) is expected to be completed in April 2021.

Untuk ketahui lebih lanjut: File

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 04:33:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 50 655 M 12 310 M 12 310 M
Net income 2020 4 385 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
Net Debt 2020 39 432 M 9 582 M 9 582 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 4,67%
Capitalization 58 758 M 14 236 M 14 279 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,26 MYR
Last Close Price 10,30 MYR
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,77%
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-22.32%14 236
NEXTERA ENERGY25.07%148 341
ENEL S.P.A.9.05%93 177
IBERDROLA, S.A.19.61%79 973
ORSTED A/S55.15%71 641
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.06%70 245
