Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Tenaga Nasional    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional : TNB's Debut RM3 Billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme Oversubscribed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:17pm EDT

12/08/2020

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's ('TNB') debut issuance of RM3 billion Islamic medium term notes ('Offering') under its recently established Sukuk Wakalah Programme of up to RM10 billion in nominal value received an overwhelming response from both local and regional investors.

The Offering was successfully priced on 29 July 2020, after a 1-day book-building exercise, with robust response from various investors in the capital markets, amidst the challenging global market conditions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was oversubscribed by close to 4 times from the Initial Size, with orders received at the peak of the book-building exercise amounting to an aggregate of RM7.82 billion from over 41 accounts consisting of fund managers, lifers, pension fund, banks and corporates. Due to a successfully executed bookbuilding strategy and robust demand received during the exercise, the transaction was upsized to RM3 billion.

To date, the Offering marks the largest AAA corporate issuance during this Recovery Movement Control Order period amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic. It is also the first longest dated (20-year) paper issued by a corporate this year, reflecting a strong demand from the investors for high quality credit like TNB. The Sukuk Wakalah Programme has been assigned a final rating of AAA by RAM Rating Services Berhad.

Commenting on the successful pricing of the Sukuk offering, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, President and Chief Executive Officer of TNB said, 'We are pleased with the investors response to this transaction and the pricing achieved across all the 3 tranches, which is well within and in some
tranches tighter than the current secondary trading levels of TNB's other outstanding sukuk. The overwhelming demand from investors is an indication of the confidence the capital market has in TNB and our long-term business sustainability.'

Proceeds from the issuance shall be utilised by TNB for the group's general corporate purposes including working capital and capital expenditure.

For more detail: File
Untuk ketahui lebih lanjut: File

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENAGA NASIONAL
08/26TENAGA NASIONAL : TNB's Debut RM3 Billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme Oversubscribed
PU
08/26TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-26082020-00013
PU
08/25TENAGA NASIONAL : half-yearly earnings release
08/24TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-24082020-00043
PU
08/17TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-17082020-00022
PU
08/14TENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-1408..
PU
08/14TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-14082020-00027
PU
08/12TENAGA NASIONAL : Tnb's debut rm3 billion sukuk wakalah programme oversubscribed
PU
08/12TENAGA NASIONAL : Terbitan pertama sukuk wakalah tnb bernilai rm3 bilion terlebi..
PU
08/11TENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-11082020-00046
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 200 M 12 293 M 12 293 M
Net income 2020 4 994 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
Net Debt 2020 39 410 M 9 462 M 9 462 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 62 751 M 15 055 M 15 066 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAGA NASIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,99 MYR
Last Close Price 11,00 MYR
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-17.04%15 079
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.85%59 038
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.2.26%14 727
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED4.00%8 569
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.3.05%6 356
ENERGY ABSOLUTE1.71%5 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group