Tenaga Nasional : 9.1 MILLION CUSTOMERS TO BENEFIT FROM PEMULIH ELECTRICITY DISCOUNT

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/07/94 (HQ)

9.1 MILLION CUSTOMERS TO BENEFIT FROM PEMULIH ELECTRICITY DISCOUNT

Discount calculated based on monthly usage from 1 July - 30 September 2021

TNB to ensure smooth implementation of discount

Discount will be printed in bills beginning 15 July

For bills received between 1-14 July, adjustment for the month of July will be reflected in the August bill

The Prime Minister's announcement on Monday, 28 June 2021 regarding the targeted electricity bill discounts for customers in Peninsular Malaysia as announced in the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH), and detailed by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) refers.

A total of 9.1 million domestic and non-domestic customers in the peninsula will benefit from the targeted discounts.

A total of 7.4 million domestic customers will enjoy discounts between five to 40 per cent, while 1.6 million Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) customers under the low voltage commercial, industrial and specific agricultural categories will receive a discount of five per cent.

A discount of 10 per cent will be given to 11,800 customers in six business sectors listed under the PEMERKASA Plus initiative. The six sectors are hoteliers, theme parks, convention centres, shopping malls, local airline offices, and tour and travel agencies. These sectors will continue to enjoy the 10% discount under the PEMULIH Package until 31 December 2021, as announced by the Prime Minister.

Apart from the RM1 billion-PEMULIH Package, customers in the peninsula will continue to enjoy the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) rebate of 2 cents/kWh from July to December 2021.

For both Domestic and SME customers, the PEMULIH Electricity Discount is calculated based on the usage from 1 July 2021 - 30 September 2021. TNB is taking the necessary measures to ensure smooth implementation of discount. Customers will only see the discount in their bills beginning 15 July 2021. For customers who usually receive their bills between 1-14 July 2021, adjustments for the month of July will be recorded in the August 2021 bill.

Page 1 of 2