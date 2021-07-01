Tenaga Nasional : 9.1 MILLION CUSTOMERS TO BENEFIT FROM PEMULIH ELECTRICITY DISCOUNT

PRESS RELEASE
S.A. 2021/07/94 (HQ)
The Prime Minister's announcement on Monday, 28 June 2021 regarding the targeted electricity bill discounts for customers in Peninsular Malaysia as announced in the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH), and detailed by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) refers.
A total of 9.1 million domestic and non-domestic customers in the peninsula will benefit from the targeted discounts.
A total of 7.4 million domestic customers will enjoy discounts between five to 40 per cent, while 1.6 million Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) customers under the low voltage commercial, industrial and specific agricultural categories will receive a discount of five per cent.
A discount of 10 per cent will be given to 11,800 customers in six business sectors listed under the PEMERKASA Plus initiative. The six sectors are hoteliers, theme parks, convention centres, shopping malls, local airline offices, and tour and travel agencies. These sectors will continue to enjoy the 10% discount under the PEMULIH Package until 31 December 2021, as announced by the Prime Minister.
Apart from the RM1 billion-PEMULIH Package, customers in the peninsula will continue to enjoy the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) rebate of 2 cents/kWh from July to December 2021.
For both Domestic and SME customers, the PEMULIH Electricity Discount is calculated based on the usage from 1 July 2021 - 30 September 2021. TNB is taking the necessary measures to ensure smooth implementation of discount. Customers will only see the discount in their bills beginning 15 July 2021. For customers who usually receive their bills between 1-14 July 2021, adjustments for the month of July will be recorded in the August 2021 bill.
Page 1 of 2
S.A. 2021/07/94 (HQ)
The rate of PEMULIH Electricity Discount for domestic costumers (Tariff A) in Peninsular Malaysia as detailed by the Minister (KeTSA) are as follows:
|
Electricity usage
|
Electricity usage (RM)
|
Total domestic
|
PEMULIH Electricity
|
(kWh)
|
|
customers
|
Discount
|
200 kWh and below
|
RM43.60 and below
|
2.9 million
|
40%
|
201 kWh - 300 kWh
|
RM43.93-RM77.00
|
1.4 million
|
15%
|
301 kWh - 600 kWh
|
RM77.52-RM231.80
|
2.4 million
|
10%
|
601 kWh - 900 kWh
|
RM232.35-RM395.60
|
0.7 million
|
5%
Customers receiving their bills throughout July 2021 will enjoy the discount according to the number of days of usage in July. The discount is calculated after taking into account the ICPT rebate. Full discount will be given for August and September.
For example: Customers receiving their bills on 11 July 2021 for their usage between 12 June to 11 July 2021 will enjoy PEMULIH Electricity Discount for their usage from 1-11 July 2021. If their 30-day usage is 220 kWh, a discount of 15 per cent will be given after taking into account the ICPT rebate. Since the billing date is between 1-14 July, the discounted amount will be reflected in the August bill.
TNB, in cooperation with the Government is also continuing with the following measures to ease the Rakyat's burden during the current Movement Control Order:
-
no power cuts to all customers during Phase 1 of MCO 3.0;
-
deferment of power cuts to domestic customers with arrears not exceeding six months until 30 September 2021; and
-
Easy Payment Plan for domestic customers offered until 31 December 2021.
For Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) regarding the PEMULIH Electricity Discount, visit www.tnb.com.my/mco/pemulih.
For further enquiry regarding electricity bill, contact TNB CareLine 1-300-88-5454 or email tnbcareline@tnb.com.my.
Released in Kuala Lumpur on 1 July 2021 at 10:00 am
Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /
Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524
or email us at media@tnb.com.my
Page 2 of 2
Disclaimer
TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 04:22:30 UTC.