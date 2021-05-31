Tenaga Nasional : Notice of Closure of Single Service Desk Telephone Line and Face-To-Face Meeting with TGBS Employees

31/05/2021
Please be informed that starting 01 June 2021 (Tuesday), the TGBS Single Service Desk (03-8929 9595) telephone line is temporarily closed and face-to-face meetings are also not allowed during the Total Lockdown period, until a date to be notified later.
This is in line with the government's initiative in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that, you may forward any complaint or inquiry through one of the following methods:
-
Email to [email protected] for issues related to Finance / [email protected] for procurement related issues. Or
-
SMS to 019-7040 678 (*SMS only) .
All difficulties are deeply regretted.
Thank you.
