Tenaga Nasional : TNB Operation Hours During MCO Starting from 1 June 2021

31/05/2021

Following the announcement of the nationwide Total Lockdown (First Phase) for a period of 14 days from 1 June - 14 June 2021, there are several changes in the operating hours of Kedai Tenaga, TNB Self -Service Payment Kiosk and TNB CareLine customer service channels as follows:

Kedai Tenaga ( 9 AM - 1 PM) TNB Self-Service Payment Kiosk at selected locations (8:15 AM - 8:00 PM) TNB CareLine: Supply and street lighting interruption: 15454 (24 hours)

Account inquiries, bills and others: 1300-88-5454 (8:00 AM - 7:00 PM)

Email & Social Media Platform: Facebook TNB Careline & [email protected] _Nasional (24 hours)

Customers are advised to access TNB services at home digitally and online through the myTNB Application and Portal easily, quickly and securely.

Any changes will be updated in line with the current announcement by the authorities through TNB's social media.