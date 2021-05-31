Log in
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional : TNB Operation Hours During MCO Starting from 1 June 2021

05/31/2021 | 04:06am EDT
31/05/2021

Following the announcement of the nationwide Total Lockdown (First Phase) for a period of 14 days from 1 June - 14 June 2021, there are several changes in the operating hours of Kedai Tenaga, TNB Self -Service Payment Kiosk and TNB CareLine customer service channels as follows:

  1. Kedai Tenaga ( 9 AM - 1 PM)
  2. TNB Self-Service Payment Kiosk at selected locations (8:15 AM - 8:00 PM)
  3. TNB CareLine:
    • Supply and street lighting interruption: 15454 (24 hours)
    • Account inquiries, bills and others: 1300-88-5454 (8:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
    • Email & Social Media Platform: Facebook TNB Careline & [email protected] _Nasional (24 hours)

Customers are advised to access TNB services at home digitally and online through the myTNB Application and Portal easily, quickly and securely.

Any changes will be updated in line with the current announcement by the authorities through TNB's social media.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 48 376 M 11 696 M 11 696 M
Net income 2021 4 887 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
Net Debt 2021 39 120 M 9 458 M 9 458 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 57 204 M 13 831 M 13 831 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 35 576
Free-Float 64,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Baharin bin Din President, CEO & Executive Director
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Executive Chairman
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-4.13%13 831
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD9.33%7 082
ENEVA S.A.13.69%4 279
UNIPRO3.15%2 477
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED17.47%2 464
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI-5.88%1 485