    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional : TNB Operation Hours During Total Lockdown Starting from 1 June 2021

05/31/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
31/05/2021

Following the announcement of the nationwide Total Lockdown (First Phase) for a period of 14 days from 1 June - 14 June 2021, there are several changes in the operating hours of Kedai Tenaga, TNB Self -Service Payment Kiosk and TNB CareLine customer service channels as follows:

  1. Kedai Tenaga (9.00 AM - 1.00 PM)
  2. TNB Self-Service Payment Kiosk at selected locations (8:15 AM - 8:00 PM)
  3. TNB CareLine:
    • Supply and street lighting interruption: 15454 (24 hours)
    • Account inquiries, bills and others: 1300-88-5454 (8:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
    • Email & Social Media Platform: Facebook TNB Careline & [email protected] _Nasional (24 hours)
  4. Payment Counters and Self Service Kiosks at all UTC in Peninsula Malaysia will be closed. The list of TNB UTCs involved are as follows:
    • UTC Kuala Lumpur (Pudu Sentral,KL)
    • UTC Melaka (Jalan Hang Tuah,Melaka)
    • UTC Johor (Johor Bahru,Johor)
    • UTC Perak (Ipoh,Perak)
    • UTC Pulau Pinang (George Town,P.Pinang)
    • UTC Kedah (Alor Setar,Kedah)
    • UTC Pahang (Kuantan,Pahang)

Customers are advised to access TNB services at home digitally and online through the myTNB Application and Portal easily, quickly and securely.

Any changes will be updated in line with the current announcement by the authorities through TNB's social media.

Untuk ketahui lebih lanjut: File

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 17:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
